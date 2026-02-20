Lions sign linebacker Marvin Grant

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Friday that the team has signed American linebacker Marvin Grant.

Grant (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

RELATED

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» 5 noteworthy Canadian free agent signings

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

The Detroit native previously suited up with the Purdie Boilermakers from 2019-21, appearing in 20 games with 92 total tackles (68 solo, 24 assisted). He earned Academic All-Big Ten honours in 2020.

Grant then transferred to Kansas for his final three years of eligibility and registered 163 total tackles (109 solo, 54 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, eight pass breakups, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.