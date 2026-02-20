Receiver Dominique Rhymes announces retirement

CALGARY — American receiver Dominique Rhymes announced on social media on Friday that he is retiring from professional football, bringing the curtain down on an eight-season run that saw him establish himself as one of the Canadian Football League’s most reliable big-play targets.

“After nearly a decade in the CFL, I’m officially hanging up the cleats,” said Rhymes. “From my first snap in Little league to every touchdown I’ve ever scored, this game has given me more than I could ever put into words.”

Rhymes finishes his career with 372 receptions for 5,822 yards and 32 touchdowns, suiting up for the Ottawa REDBLACKS (2017–2019, 2024), BC Lions (2021–2023) and Calgary Stampeders (2025). Known for his size, catch radius and physicality at the point of attack, the six-foot-four pass-catcher carved out a reputation as a dependable possession receiver who could also stretch the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominique Rhymes (@rhymes_24)

Over the course of his tenure, Rhymes posted three 1,000-yard campaigns and routinely delivered in key moments, whether moving the chains or winning contested balls downfield.

His final season came in Calgary, where he reunited with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and recorded 50 receptions for 886 yards and six touchdowns, proving he remained a productive weapon through the end of his career.