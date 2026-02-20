The Weekly Say: Who’s going to win the 113th Grey Cup?

TORONTO — As the CFL calendar turns and optimism begins to bloom across the league, it’s time once again for The Weekly Say, where our writers put their chips on the table and share the takes they’ll be standing by when the season unfolds.

From bold predictions to carefully reasoned picks, this week’s topic asks a simple question with a not-so-simple answer: who’s winning the 113th Grey Cup when it’s all said and done?

There’s no shortage of compelling cases. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have drawn plenty of attention after an interesting Free Agency period, while the BC Lions continue to build around one of the league’s most electrifying quarterbacks. Elsewhere, belief in star power, roster tweaks and even a little bit of fate all factor into the conversation, with the Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers also entering the mix.

Here’s how our writers see it, from confident calls of redemption to predictions of continued ascension.

Kristina Costabile: Hamilton Tiger-Cats. I picked the Saskatchewan Roughriders last year around this time to win the 112th Grey Cup and I was right. Hamilton’s receiver group got better during free agency and the addition of Wynton McManis is huge. I feel like I’m going two for two.

José Ferraz: BC Lions. Buck Pierce’s squad gets it done with an improved defence and Nathan Rourke taking yet another step forward as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks of his generation.

Vicki Hall: I’ll say Hamilton because of Bo Levi Mitchell and the moves in free agency to tweak and bolster the roster around him. No more almosts. This is the year it finally happens for Steeltown.

Matthew Cauz: I’m going with Davis Alexander‘s hamstring getting it done for Montreal.

Marshall Ferguson: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers upgraded in a wise fashion over the last couple months filling voids and surrounding Zach Collaros with the pieces needed to make one last solid run at the Grey Cup. I like their chances to be in the hunt right down the stretch and it makes sense Zach would bounce back personally after a tough 2025.