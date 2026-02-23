5 PFF-approved free agent signings

TORONTO — Free agency evaluations often come down to separating reputation from repeatable production.

That’s where Pro Football Focus data provides valuable context, highlighting players whose performance was driven by down-to-down efficiency rather than isolated big moments.

Across the league, several additions stand out because their underlying metrics point to stable traits like pass-rush win rate, run-game consistency, and pass protection reliability. Those are the types of strengths that tend to translate quickly, even in new systems.

From the trenches to the second level and into the backfield, these signings give their new teams measurable upgrades. Here’s a closer look at five moves backed by PFF numbers that suggest immediate impact potential.

JARELL BROXTON | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Jarell Broxton arrives with elite pass-protection credentials. He finished first in pass-blocking grade (81.3) and recorded a 99.2 pass-blocking efficiency, metrics that reflect both technique and consistency over a large sample of snaps.

For Winnipeg, that level of protection can have ripple effects across the offence. Limiting pressure not only keeps the quarterback clean but also allows deeper route concepts to develop, making Broxton’s addition one that could elevate overall offensive efficiency.

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Greg Bell’s profile is built on consistency and drive-sustaining production. He posted the third-highest rushing grade in the league (88.2) and finished third in rushing first downs with 56, underscoring his ability to generate positive plays beyond raw yardage totals.

That kind of reliability is especially valuable for an offence looking to stay on schedule. By consistently turning early-down carries into manageable situations, Bell provides Ottawa with a steady presence who can help dictate tempo and keep the playbook open.

ADARIUS PICKETT | DEFENSIVE BACK/LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

After being released by Ottawa prior to free agency, Adarius Pickett lands back in Toronto with elite run-defence production. His 90.2 run-defence grade ranked first in the league, showcasing his ability to diagnose plays quickly and win at the point of attack.

He also finished third with 25 stops, a PFF metric defined as a tackle that constitutes a failure for the offence based on down and distance. Those impact plays highlight a defender who doesn’t just make tackles, but consistently halts drives and creates long-yardage situations.

MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

Malik Carney joins Edmonton after delivering one of the most disruptive pass-rushing seasons in the league. His 64 total pressures reflect both durability and consistent one-on-one wins, while his 90.5 pass-rushing grade ranked third among defensive linemen according to PFF. That level of efficiency indicates a player who affects quarterbacks on a snap-to-snap basis.

For the Elks, the signing brings a proven ability to tilt the pocket. Edge and interior pressure that arrives quickly forces offences into faster decisions, and Carney’s combination of production and grading suggests he can be a focal point of the pass rush rather than just a complementary piece.

HABAKKUK BALDONADO | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Habakkuk Baldonado adds another productive pass rusher to Ottawa’s defensive front. His 84.2 pass-rushing grade ranked ninth, and he generated 43 pressures, good for 12th in the league, illustrating the Global defensive lineman’s steady disruption throughout the season.

Pairing consistent pressure with solid grading suggests a player capable of affecting games even when not recording sacks. For the REDBLACKS, Baldonado’s presence should help deepen the rotation and keep the pass rush effective across all four quarters.