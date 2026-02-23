MMQB: 4 defensive Free Agency additions that make sense

The heavy focus around the CFL remains on free agency as we enter the final week of February.

It’s been a fun couple weeks since the signing period opened earlier this month and it’s seen some intriguing additions across the league. Last week’s Monday Morning Quarterback highlighted some of our favourite new fits on the offensive side of the ball.

As such, this week we’ve got four defensive additions that just feel like they make sense.

MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

The Elks have been one of the league’s most active teams in free agency as they try to take a big step in year two with general manager Ed Hervey and head coach Mark Kilam at the helm. And signing Malik Carney, our No. 12 ranked pending free agent, to a two-year deal is another indication of how serious Edmonton is about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Carney was a dominant force with Saskatchewan last year and totalled eight sacks, 39 defensive tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Additionally, Carney finished 2025 as the league’s second most effective edge rusher as tracked by our friends at Pro Football Focus, trailing only Hamilton’s Julian Howsare. With Brandon Barlow and Noah Taylor also under contract, the Elks are set to have an exciting trio to work with at defensive end.

JONATHAN MOXEY | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

While Edmonton is laser focused on getting back to the playoffs, the Blue Bombers look fully determined to return to the top of the mountain if their aggressive off-season is any indication. On top of a couple key signings on offence, Winnipeg has been active on the defensive side too. One of those additions is Jonathan Moxey who returns to the West Division after a couple seasons in Hamilton.

Last year saw Moxey record career highs with 40 defensive tackles and three interceptions while being ranked PFF’s number five cornerback. And while returning defensive backs’s Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols were solid in interior roles, the Bombers struggled on the corners in 2025. Moxey instantly upgrades that area, however, as he starred at the field corner position in 18 appearances with the Tiger-Cats last year.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Hamilton’s addition of two-time All-CFL linebacker Wynton McManis might be the best fit we’ve seen in free agency, at least on paper. Signed to a one-year deal after being released by Toronto, McManis should slide seamlessly into the MIKE slot vacated after Devin Veresuk signed in the NFL. And more importantly, McManis joins the Ticats as one of the league’s most effective and versatile defensive players.

McManis truly does touch every facet of the game when he’s on the field. Last season saw him record 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, which is the kind of stat line we’ve come to expect. Oh, and there’s also the X-factor that always intrigues me and that’s a healthy chip on the shoulder. Being released by the Argos after four strong seasons, it wouldn’t be a shock if McManis feels like he has a little something to prove as he joins his former number one rival.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Moxey wasn’t Winnipeg’s only big defensive free agent splash. After finishing ninth overall with 23 sacks last season, the Blue Bombers upgraded their front four in a big way by signing two-time All-CFL defensive tackle Jake Ceresna to a two-year deal. As versatile a lineman as they come, Ceresna should be a huge addition to a defensive front that’s lost Jake Thomas (retirement) and James Vaughters (Saskatchewan) over the last few months.

Ceresna racked up one sack, one interception, and 16 defensive tackles in 11 appearances with Edmonton last season, which are all low by his standards. They’re a little more understandable, though, knowing Ceresna played through injury for around two months before finally getting surgery in September. Now healthy again, I’m expecting Ceresna to be back to the elite form we’ve come to expect.