Riders sign Global punter Oscar Chapman

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global punter Oscar Chapman, the team announced on Monday.

Chapman (six-foot-three, 211 pounds) played five collegiate seasons (2020–24) with the Auburn Tigers, appearing in 59 games.

He recorded 243 punts for 10,573 yards, averaging 43.5 yards per kick, with a career-long of 71 yards. Eighty-one of his punts (33 per cent) were placed inside the 20-yard line.

Routinely recognized as one of the top punters in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Chapman concluded his collegiate career ranked sixth in conference history in total punts (243) and eighth in career punting yards (10,573).

Following college, Chapman signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent and spent training camp with the club.