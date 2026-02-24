Argos sign American offensive lineman Phillip Wilder

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Phillip Wilder.

Wilder (six-foot-five, 315 pounds) attended the University of Cincinnati from 2023 to 2024, where he suited up for 15 games along the offensive line.

RELATED

» CFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow every move here

» A team-by-team look at 2026 CFL Free Agency

» 5 impactful free agency signings so far

» MMQB: 4 offensive Free Agency additions that make sense

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

In 2024, the Bearcats’ offense ranked sixth in the Big 12 in total offence, and the offensive line paved the way for running back Corey Kiner to rush for a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The Jonesboro, Georgia native started his collegiate career at Southeast Missouri State from 2020 to 2022, playing in 18 games for the Redhawks. In 2022, Wilder helped his team rush for over 200 yards per game.