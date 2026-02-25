5 All-CFL standouts set to earn the nod again in 2026

Greatness is what the All-CFL moniker is about.

It’s a stamp of approval via vote which confirms a player belongs among the best of the best.

You might be thinking, “why on earth are we talking about the All-CFL team before the season has started, training camps have opened, the CFL Draft selections have been announced or even the CFL Combine has wrapped?”

RELATED

» 3 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL season

» 3 free agent signings that could shape the 2026 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here

That’s because being named to the All-CFL team doesn’t happen in May, June, July, August, September or October. The work players put in NOW, and for some, the choices they make in free agency to find the right situation are what allow the remaining calendar year to invite accolades.

Here are my top five locks from last year’s All-CFL team who I fully expect to be featured on the same list in 2026.

NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke came into the league fit of body, mind and spirit, and it only gets better each day. He’s really worked to master the art of a work/life balance as a means to not only maintain sanity in the daily grind of being the face of the league, but also to keep finding the joy in the challenges that naturally present themselves each day.

His on-field presence and maturity seem to get better with each CFL start. He has a great surrounding cast and the entire organization, from owner Amar Doman to the hydration coordinators who run out to refresh his spirits during timeouts, all have his back.

It’s the Rourke era, and we’re fortunate to be here witnessing his prime not just as a Canadian quarterback, but as someone who plays the game admirably.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Kenny Lawler is getting ready for another year with Bo Levi Mitchell and, more importantly, he has an entire off-season of watching film to understand what defences are going to attempt to do to slow down the Mitchell-Lawler express. Lawler was special last season and was correctly recognized for his runaway 2025 campaign with an All-CFL selection.

Even if the numbers don’t appear as astronomical, the impact of his ability to change the game and tilt the field, creating advantages for everyone else in the huddle, will be felt. When a player is uniquely able to shine when given the chance, but change the game regardless, that’s when you know you’re observing greatness.

TYRICE BEVERETTE | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Darnell Sankey was released this off-season, freeing up a crowded linebacker room in Montreal. Now Beverette can go to work without having to worry as much about substitution packages, and he can gain improved chemistry with his new running mates.

Beverette has long been one of the best linebackers in the CFL, but after a disappointing 112th Grey Cup loss and the experience in Montreal with Noel Thorpe’s leadership, I think Beverette is ready to take his production and noticeable snap-to-snap impact to a new level this summer and fall.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

One of the truly special ball hawks in the Canadian Football League, Tevaughn Campbell settled into his role with a great understanding of Corey Mace’s defensive approach and seemed to get better with each week when fully healthy.

The Roughriders had many moving pieces coming and going in free agency this winter, but Campbell is a steadying force. While quarterbacks use their eyes to manipulate the middle of the field, the Roughriders standout patiently waits to bait and switch his approach before he gets rewarded with another interception.

TREY VAVAL | RETURNER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Most Outstanding Rookie, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, All-CFL. The accomplishments of Trey Vaval go on and on from last season, so he has to better everything this time around, right?

Not necessarily.

His impact on field position will be telling, and sprinkling in the odd touchdown return is a must, but his greatest damage could come in forcing opposing special teams coordinators and head coaches to sweat every decision, knowing the speedy Vaval is waiting back on his side to make them pay. Never underestimate the mental warfare being silently fought by opposing coaches when a player like Trey is waiting to strike a lethal game-changing blow.