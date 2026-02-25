Als sign American receiver Zakhari Franklin

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed American wide receiver Zakhari Franklin to a two-year deal.

Franklin (six-foot-one, 190 pounds) played his final collegiate season with the University of Illinois in 2024. In 13 games, he recorded 55 receptions for 652 yards and four touchdowns.

The 25-year-old suited up for the University of Mississippi in 2023. From 2019 to 2022, he played for the University of Texas at San Antonio. In 2022, the Dallas, Texas native was named to the Phil Steele All-American Team, and in 2020, 2021, and 2022, he earned All-Conference USA honors.

In 2025, he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL.