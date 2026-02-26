5 running backs that made defenders miss in 2025

TORONTO — There are plenty of ways to measure a running back. Total yards. Touchdowns. Explosive plays. But sometimes the simplest evaluation is the most revealing: can you make someone miss?

Pro Football Focus tracks forced missed tackles, a metric that isolates what happens when the ball is in a runner’s hands and a defender has a chance to bring him down. It removes scheme from the equation. It strips away blocking. It comes down to balance, vision, burst and contact strength.

In 2025, several running backs consistently turned would-be stops into chunk gains. Some were workhorses. Others did it on fewer touches. All of them made defensive coordinators rethink tackling angles.

Here are five backs who led the CFL in making defenders miss, according to PFF.

RELATED

» 3 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL season

» Way-too-Early AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who sits at the top?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here

JUSTIN RANKIN | 53 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Justin Rankin crossed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,013 rushing yards and added nine touchdowns for the Elks, but the most telling number might be his 53 forced missed tackles, which led this group. According to PFF, no back made more defenders come up empty in 2025.

Rankin’s ability to change direction without gearing down stood out all season. Whether it was a subtle cut in traffic or a sharp bounce outside, he consistently created yards beyond what was blocked. The production and the elusiveness together made him one of the most difficult runners to square up in the league.

DEDRICK MILLS | 51 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Dedrick Mills paired volume with violence in 2025 with the Stampeders. His 1,409 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns already tell the story of a featured back, but his 51 forced missed tackles show just how hard he was to bring down.

Mills doesn’t always rely on wiggle. Often, it’s power through contact. Defenders might meet him at the line, but finishing the play is another matter. When you combine top-tier yardage with that level of tackle-breaking consistency, you’re looking at one of the most complete rushing seasons in the CFL.

JAMES BUTLER | 42 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

James Butler delivered another highly productive campaign in his return to BC with 1,213 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also forced 42 missed tackles, according to PFF, reinforcing his status as one of the league’s most dependable offensive engines.

Butler’s style blends patience and burst. He presses the hole, waits for leverage to shift, and then accelerates through space. The missed tackles are often a product of defenders being caught slightly off balance, which is exactly where Butler thrives.

AJ OUELLETTE | 40 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

AJ Ouellette’s 1,222 rushing yards and eight touchdowns were built on his trademarked toughness between the tackles. Add in 40 forced missed tackles and you see the full picture of his impact with the Roughriders, per PFF.

Ouellette rarely goes down on first contact. He runs with forward lean and churns through arm tackles, often turning modest gains into drive-sustaining plays. In a league where efficiency matters as much as explosiveness, that kind of reliability is invaluable.

TRAVIS THEIS | 28 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

It’s all about the effort. 💪 Travis Theis muscles his way through for more yards!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Bombers vs @MTLAlouettes is LIVE NOW!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/UUR4trIx7O — CFL (@CFL) August 22, 2025

Montreal’s Travis Theis’ raw rushing totals, 365 yards and no touchdowns, don’t jump off the page at first glance. But context matters.

Theis forced 28 missed tackles despite significantly fewer rushing attempts than the others on this list. That efficiency stands out. On a per-touch basis, he was among the most elusive backs in the CFL. If his workload increases in 2026, this could be a name that climbs even higher in this category.