Riders sign American defensive back Jerry Jacobs

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jerry Jacobs, the team announced on Thursday.

Jacobs (five-foot-11, 203 pounds) signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and went on to appear in 40 games, making 29 starts, over three seasons (2021-23).

He recorded 131 defensive tackles, including nine for loss, along with one sack, three quarterback hits, four interceptions and one forced fumble. He later signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024 and attended training camp with the club.

The 28-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native played the majority of his collegiate career in the state of Arkansas. He spent two seasons (2018-19) at Arkansas State, appearing in 17 games for the Red Wolves and registering 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and 14 pass deflections. His four interceptions in 2018 ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference. Jacobs transferred to Arkansas in 2020, where he appeared in five games and totaled 17 tackles, including one for loss.

Jacobs began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College, earning KJCCC All-Conference honours after recording 39 tackles and four interceptions in 12 games.