Ticats sign defensive back Josiah Scott

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the signing of American defensive back Josiah Scott.

Scott, 26, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the 2020 season with the club. He went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22, 2023) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2023-24) during his NFL career.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound native of Hamilton, Ohio has appeared in 39 career NFL games, registering 51 tackles (38 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and eight passes defended.

Collegiately, Scott spent three seasons at Michigan State Spartans (2017-19), appearing in 30 games. He recorded 98 tackles (66 solo), two tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during his time with the Spartans.