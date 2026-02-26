Way-too-Early AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who sits at the top?

TORONTO — Free agency always reshapes the league. It rarely flips everything upside down overnight, but it reveals intent. Some teams double down on continuity. Others tear into the foundation and start framing something new. And in late winter, that’s enough to start projecting.

These are the Way-Too-Early AMSOIL Power Rankings. They are built on what we know right now: extensions, departures, coaching changes and the overall direction each franchise appears to be heading toward 2026.

Context matters. Health matters. Training camp battles will matter. But if the season kicked off tomorrow, this is how we think the CFL landscape should stack up.

RELATED

» 3 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL season

» 3 free agent signings that could shape the 2026 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here

1. Saskatchewan Roughriders

2025 Record: 12-6, won the 112th Grey Cup

First Up 2026: vs. BC, June 13

Worth noting: The defending Grey Cup champions did exactly what contenders are supposed to do: keep the core intact. Quarterback Trevor Harris returns, running back AJ Ouellette remains in the backfield and wide receiver Samuel Emilus continues to anchor the receiving corps. Along the offensive line, Jermarcus Hardrick staying put ensures stability where it matters most.

They also added veteran defensive lineman James Vaughters, a move that reinforces an already championship-calibre roster. Continuity at quarterback and in the trenches is the hardest thing to replace in this league, and Saskatchewan didn’t have to. That’s why they open at No. 1.

2. BC Lions

2025 Record: 11-7, lost in the Western Final

First Up 2026: at Saskatchewan, June 13

Worth noting: The Lions made a statement by extending reigning Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, even though he wasn’t a pending free agent. Keeping the face of the franchise locked in long-term matters. Wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. also returns, maintaining one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the league.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey strengthens the defence, though losing offensive lineman Jarell Broxton is significant. Still, the Lions have enough firepower and continuity to remain firmly in the contender tier. With Rourke under centre, the ceiling is always high.

3. Montreal Alouettes

2025 Record: 10-8, lost in the 112th Grey Cup

First Up 2026: at Hamilton, June 4

Worth noting: Montreal endured notable losses. Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy retired, linebacker Darnell Sankey was released and wide receiver Austin Mack also moved on. That is meaningful turnover on both sides of the ball.

But the core remains strong. Quarterback Davis Alexander, wide receiver Tyson Philpot and linebacker Tyrice Beverette give this team a competitive foundation. Now in his second year as the full time starter, Alexander showed he’s more than capable of keeping Montreal among the teams contending for the title.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2025 Record: 11-7, lost in the Eastern Final

First Up 2026: vs. Montreal, June 4

Worth noting: The Tiger-Cats lost major offensive pieces in wide receiver Tim White, running back Greg Bell and parts of the offensive line. That is not minor change.

However, they answered with wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., re-signed wide receiver Shemar Bridges and, most importantly, brought in linebacker Wynton McManis to elevate the defence. With quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell signing an extension and a defence that has a championship-calibre piece in the middle, Hamilton remains very much in the East Division conversation.

5. Edmonton Elks

2025 Record: 7-11, missed playoffs

First Up 2026: at Ottawa, June 6

Worth noting: Edmonton saw significant turnover. Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna’s departure is notable, but replacing him with defensive lineman Malik Carney softens the blow. Adding offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey also signals a commitment to strengthening the front.

This is now the second year with quarterback Cody Fajardo in the building and his first as the clear full-time starter from Day 1. With head coach Mark Kilam entering his second season at the helm, there’s a sense of optimism brewing around the Double E.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2025 Record: 10-8, lost in the Eastern Semi-Final

First Up 2026: at Calgary, June 5

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers reinforced their trenches by bringing in offensive lineman Jarell Broxton and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna while keeping the heart of the team intact: running back Brady Oliveira, offensive lineman Stanley Bryant and defensive lineman Willie Jefferson.

After five straight Grey Cup appearances, Winnipeg failed to reach the big game in 2025. That alone does not remove them from contention. Experience matters, and this Zach Collaros-led group still has championship DNA.

7. Ottawa REDBLACKS

2025 Record: 4-14, missed playoffs

First Up 2026: vs. Edmonton, June 6

Worth noting: Few teams changed more than Ottawa this off-season. New head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie brings a new vision, while running back Greg Bell, linebacker C.J. Reavis, defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker A.J. Allen and wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt headline a wave of additions.

The REDBLACKS finished last in the East Division in 2025, but that could change quickly depending on how these new faces adapt to the nation’s capital. If the new leadership stabilizes the roster quickly, Ottawa could climb these rankings faster than any team on this list.

8. Calgary Stampeders

2025 Record: 11-7, lost in the Western Semi-Final

First Up 2026: vs. Winnipeg, June 5

Worth noting: This may feel low for Calgary. The Stampeders were a play or two away from knocking off the Lions in the Western Semi-Final and at times fielded one of the best defences in the CFL in 2025.

Wide receiver Dominique Rhymes retired, but wide receiver Dejon Brissett arrives. With quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. under centre and head coach Dave Dickenson still steering the ship, Calgary has enough talent to finish much higher than this slot suggests.

9. Toronto Argonauts

2025 Record: 5-13, missed playoffs

First Up 2026: at Montreal, June 12

Worth noting: Toronto also had some changes this off-season. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie departed for Ottawa and linebacker Wynton McManis signed with Hamilton. Now Mike Miller steps in as the new head coach, ushering in a new era for the Double Blue.

Quarterback Chad Kelly is coming off injury, but is the projected starter for the Argos heading into the 2026 season. There is talent there, including returning defenders Adarius Pickett, DaShaun Amos and Robert Priester, who should settle in quickly due to their previous experiences with the Boatmen.