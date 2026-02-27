Follow CFL

© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Diversity Is Strength February 27, 2026

How all 9 CFL teams recognized Black History Month

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — As February winds down, Black History Month is nearing its close, but the recognition and celebration across the CFL continue. Throughout the month, teams from coast to coast have used their social platforms to spotlight stories, voices and history that matter.

From player features to alumni tributes and community highlights, each club brought its own perspective while sharing a common goal: honouring the impact of Black players, coaches and leaders on the game and beyond.

Here’s a look at how all nine CFL teams recognized Black History Month across social media.

RELATED
» 3 takeaways from Wayne Moore’s journey from running back to artist
» George Reed’s impact still resonates during Black History Month and beyond
» Corey Mace on representation, responsibility and winning in Black History Month spotlight
» Diversity is strength videos, stories and much more
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates