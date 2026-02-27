How all 9 CFL teams recognized Black History Month

TORONTO — As February winds down, Black History Month is nearing its close, but the recognition and celebration across the CFL continue. Throughout the month, teams from coast to coast have used their social platforms to spotlight stories, voices and history that matter.

From player features to alumni tributes and community highlights, each club brought its own perspective while sharing a common goal: honouring the impact of Black players, coaches and leaders on the game and beyond.

Here’s a look at how all nine CFL teams recognized Black History Month across social media.

RELATED

This Black History Month, we celebrate stories of resilience, legacy, and purpose within our team.@mfox_11 was inspired by his parents, who instilled discipline and a strong work ethic early on. Growing up in Gwinnett County sharpened his competitive edge, while his faith and… pic.twitter.com/1CsHuRCNo2 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 19, 2026

This Black History Month, we celebrate stories of resilience, legacy, and purpose within our team. Inspired by parents who worked day and night while still showing up for family, Philip Ossai learned early that talent means nothing without hard work. Shaped by Lagos, Nigeria,… pic.twitter.com/c5BaoUpiCN — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) February 23, 2026

Big Play QBs 💪 2026 marks three decades of official recognition of Black History Month in Canada. We’re celebrating members of the Stampeders organization that have contributed to our past, present, and future. ❤️#BHM2026 | #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/lajwxvi6Bg — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 13, 2026

Outstanding Pass Catchers 🤲 2026 marks three decades of official recognition of Black History Month in Canada. We’re celebrating members of the Stampeders that have shaped our past, present, and future. ❤️#BHM2026 | #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/Frm2Vr1VEZ — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 6, 2026

Remembering a Calgary Stampeders legend during Black History Month 🙌#BHM2026 | #TogetherWeRide pic.twitter.com/diyEHXxmcc — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) February 3, 2026

This week, we salute running back Willard Reaves and his significant contributions to the Blue Bombers’ legacy. 📝 » https://t.co/i9b4kOLLMy#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/3XaWhkJyi3 — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 8, 2026

From player to coach, he’s carved out a reputation over a CFL career that now spans five decades. For our final instalment, we salute Richie Hall. 🗒️ » https://t.co/KNObtzrB3n#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/FEIhZN6W7u — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) February 26, 2026

Celebrating Black History Month – The Johnny Bright Story. Full story below 🔽#GoElks https://t.co/qawXOuAoVh — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) February 6, 2026

Inspiring the next generation 💚💛 DB Kordell Jackson had an incredible time visiting Harry Ainlay High School as part of a Black History Month event, speaking to students about his experiences as a professional athlete and sharing insights on his journey!#GoElks pic.twitter.com/zyGNG5yh1F — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) February 20, 2026

This Black History month has been about listening and understanding. Today we hear from Melique Straker as he reflects on culture, growth and who has inspired him as a black athlete in Saskatchewan 💚 pic.twitter.com/XhBlaEQXaH — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 24, 2026

Leadership is about lifting others as you climb and Roy Shivers was a great example of that. By standing firm in his vision, he helped make a more inclusive space and opened the way for future generations in football. 📰 https://t.co/XdAaN4xGjU pic.twitter.com/HmUoPlfxVx — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 20, 2026

Every journey is built on those who came before us. As Josh Woods joins Rider Nation, he honours the Black voices and mentors who helped guide his path. pic.twitter.com/0izo8Koant — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 25, 2026

Honouring the past. Empowering the future. This week, BC Lions alumni Stephen Adekolu shares what Black History Month means to him. Honouring the builders, celebrating excellence beyond adversity, and using his voice to create change.#BCLions | @RBC pic.twitter.com/03VnKu6DjA — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 19, 2026

Black History Month is a time to reflect, honour, and celebrate. Throughout February, our players share their stories, their lives, their game, and the people who inspire them every day. Starting with James Butler.#BCLions | @RBC pic.twitter.com/JldeCCeZS9 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 6, 2026

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on Danny Desriveaux, proud Alouettes alum, in recognition of Black History Month 🙌 Discover the journey of the Quebec-born receiver in our alumni Q&A. READ: https://t.co/OQEmaS9CVo pic.twitter.com/hbPP1S45Lg — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 20, 2026

“what Black History Month means to me is being an empowered Black male and also giving back to the community however I can.” LB #42 James Peter on guiding and leading individuals as a member of the REDBLACKS Mentorship Program, presented by @TD_Canada @FoundationOSEG pic.twitter.com/93gO9NgrPx — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) February 19, 2026

“being a Black person is more than a month, but a month that we get to celebrate for us” Hear from DL #93 Aidan John on what Black History Month means to him, and how he shares his life experiences as a mentor in the REDBLACKS Mentorship Program.@FoundationOSEG pic.twitter.com/XfylfqMF3w — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) February 5, 2026

“everybody needs to understand and appreciate the things that happened in the past that got us here today.” hear from WR #87 Geno Lewis on what Black History Month means to him, and how he shares his life experiences as a mentor in the REDBLACKS Mentorship Program, presented by… pic.twitter.com/YP3wtFOzeP — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) February 12, 2026