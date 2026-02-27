Invitational Combine one week away, kicking off CFL Combine circuit

TORONTO — In just seven days, the CFL Combine circuit begins, signifying an important off-season process where CFL hopefuls hit the field aiming to impress scouts and secure their spot at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness.

The Invitational Combine, getting underway on Friday, March 6, gives CFL Draft-eligible prospects who may not be household names a chance to prove they belong at the CFL Combine.

Scouts, general managers and coaches use this time to evaluate prospects as they showcase their skills during on-field drills and a one-on-one period. They will then select the top participants to join the rest of the CFL Combine prospects at the next stage of the process for a week-long event including team interviews, drills, and practice sessions in Edmonton.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» Roster: CFL Combine Presented by Anytime Fitness

» Roster: Invitational Combine

» 3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom

WHO HAS EARNED AN INVITATION?

ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Adrian Greene is a great example of a prospect who used the Invitational Combine to springboard his career. He wowed everyone at the 2022 Invitational Combine, winning reps in his one-on-ones, and more than earned his place at the CFL Combine after impressing league decision-makers.

He went on to get drafted by the BC Lions in the fourth round (32nd overall) in that year’s Draft. The 27-year-old is now the starting safety in Calgary and is one of the best at the position in the CFL, tying for the league lead in interceptions in 2025 (six).

AIDAN JOHN | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Aidan John participated in the Invitational Combine in 2023 and earned a call-up to the CFL Combine that year. The defensive lineman was drafted by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the third round, 19th overall. He had a career season in 2024, tallying four sacks after being used rotationally on Ottawa’s defensive line. The 25-year-old signed a one-year extension with Ottawa in January, avoiding hitting free agency this off-season.

DO THEY NEED TO GET AN INVITE?

While history shows that participating in the CFL Combine can boost a prospect’s stock in the CFL Draft, it isn’t the only path to the pros.

NICK HALLETT | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Nick Hallett didn’t get invited to the CFL Combine after competing in the Ontario Regional Combine in 2019, but he was still selected in the seventh round, 61st overall, in that year’s draft. He’s now a staple special teamer with the Bombers, and led the team in special teams tackles with 20 in 2023 (third in the CFL).

ADAM GUILLEMETTE | LONG SNAPPER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Adam Guillemette also didn’t earn an invite to the CFL Combine after participating in the 2023 Invitational Combine. The Toronto Argonauts saw something in the long snapper regardless, selecting him in the third round (27th overall) of the 2023 CFL Draft. He’s now a fixture in the Argos’ special teams unit, and just signed an extension with the team in December before becoming a free agent this off-season.