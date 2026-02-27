Stamps sign American offensive lineman Gerald Mincey

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive linemen Gerald Mincey and Chris Murray, the team announced on Friday.

Mincey played his senior collegiate season at Kentucky and started the first seven games of the season for the Wildcats before missing the final four contests due to injury. Mincey transferred to Kentucky after two seasons at Tennessee and played 22 games while making 14 starts for the Volunteers.

He started his collegiate career at Florida and made his debut for the Gators in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. He then dressed for 10 games as a reserve offensive lineman during the 2021 season.

Murray signed as undrafted free agent by the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 and signed with the Indoor Football League’s Massachusetts Pirates in 2025.

In college, Murray played 30 games over three years at Oklahoma including starts at right guard in all 25 games during his final two seasons. Murray was a was a second-team all-Big 12 Conference selection by the media in 2021 and an honourable mention all-conference selection by the coaches in both 2021 and 2022.

Murray started his collegiate career at UCLA and started 24 games over two seasons. He played centre for his first three games with the Bruins before being moved to guard for remainder of his time at UCLA.