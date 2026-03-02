Elks sign four, including defensive back Ladarius Tennison

EDMONTON – The Elks have signed American defensive backs Ladarius Tennison, Ike Brown, and Jeremiah Walker, along with American wide receiver Ifeoluwa “Ife” Adeyi, the club announced on Monday.

Tennison (five-foot-10, 200 pounds) joins the Elks defensive backfield after a five-year career with some of the top programs in College Football. The Rockledge, Florida native began his collegiate career with Auburn (2020-21) where he played in 22 games over two seasons with the Tigers — recording 42 total tackles (4.5 for a loss) in just six starts.

Tennison would transfer to Ole Miss for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he suited up for 26 games and registered 94 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two pass break ups. He would finish the 2023 season as the Rebels highest graded player by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with an 81.3 grade and was named an All-SEC Special Teamer of the Year and All-SEC First-Team Specialist by College Football Network. Tennison concluded his college with UCF (2024), playing in all 11 games for the Knights.

The defender signed with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts ahead of 2025 training camp, suiting up in three preseason games and recording one tackle.

Brown (six-foot, 190 pounds) heads to the CFL after multiple seasons playing professionally down South. The 27-year-old most recently suited up for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions (2024), where he played in eight regular season and playoff games, recording 17 total tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

Prior to the UFL, Brown was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad for two seasons (2022-23), having originally been signed by the Buffalo Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Brown suited up for four seasons for Florida International University (2016-2019) where he played 41 games for the Panthers, registering 102 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 29 passes defended.

Walker (six-foot, 195 pounds) is the third addition to the Elks secondary. The Houston, Texas native is coming off a five-year college career (2020-24) at Stephen F. Austin University where he suited up for 54 games with the Lumberjacks. Walker registered 188 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, and 25 passes defended over his collegiate career.

The defender was signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2025 NFL Draft, making four tackles in three preseason teams with the NFL side.

Adeyi (five-foot-10, 175 pounds) adds another weapon to the Elks arsenal after a standout career at Sam Houston State (2019-24). The Mansfield, Texas native spent five seasons with the Bearkats where he hauled in 164 passes for 2,312 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns in 54 games. Adeyi would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2025 NFL Draft, spending time in training camp with the club and dressing in three preseason games.