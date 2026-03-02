MMQB: Two teams all-in and a spotlight for International Women’s Day

I love watching teams leaning into a chosen direction.

And from what we’ve seen from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats this winter, that’s exactly what’s happening. It’s why I’m so fascinated to see how the 2026 season goes for both teams starting in a few months.

It’s clear where Winnipeg’s head is. Even after failing to make the Grey Cup last season for the first time in six years, the Bombers are all-in on making at least one more run with future Hall of Fame quarterback Zach Collaros at the helm. Whether you agree or not, you have to love the conviction.

RELATED

» 3 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL season

» 3 free agent signings that could shape the 2026 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here

Hand-in-hand with that direction is retaining a large portion of the core group that’s made Winnipeg the CFL’s gold standard for so long. That includes new deals for Brady Oliveira, Nic Demski, Stanley Bryant, and Willie Jefferson, among others. The Bombers have also been one of the league’s most aggressive teams in free agency, adding high-end players like Jarell Broxton, Tim White, and Jake Ceresna.

The MO is very similar in Hamilton after falling just a hair short of the 112th Grey Cup. Riding a championship drought of more than 25 years, the Ticats have pushed their chips in, too. It started with extending fellow future Hall of Fame quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and numerous moves aimed at winning a championship have followed.

Hamilton has added the likes of Wynton McManis, Mario Alford, and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. in free agency while extending or re-signing a swath of internal key pieces. From Julian Howsare to Shemar Bridges, Stavros Katsantonis, Jamal Peters, and Brandon Revenberg, the Tiger-Cats are bringing back a big chunk of the group that helped them finish first in the East Division in 2025.

The verdict on these two plans won’t come until both teams are playing regular season football, and likely much later than that. But there’s something to be said for choosing a path and committing fully to it. That’s what both Winnipeg and Hamilton have done the last few months, and it’s been fun to watch.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2026

It’s hard to believe, but March is here.

And with that brings International Women’s Day 2026, which lands this coming Sunday. It’s always an honour to help shine a spotlight on some of the women in crucial roles in the CFL, which is exactly what we’re doing this week.

Take for example my CFL.ca boss Kristina Costabile, or more officially the CFL’s Senior Manager, Web & Digital Content. This website doesn’t operate, the storytelling doesn’t flow, and the analysis doesn’t hit quite the same without her. I’ve seen it firsthand during Grey Cup week and nonstop from afar for the better part of a decade.

“My day-to-day consists of so many things,” Costabile told us in 2021 when detailing what goes into keeping a professional sports league’s website on the cutting edge.

“(It involves) meeting with our content team to discuss the weekly cadence of storytelling. I pitch ideas to freelance writers for what I think they should be covering that week and edit and publish their work. I put together the content schedule for our team for the week, making sure it’s balanced between all nine teams.”

When you apply that description to the full-time digital staff and the nationwide group of CFL.ca freelance contributors, the full scope of Costabile’s responsibilities become clearer. With information readily accessible from so many outlets in 2026, creating engaging material and telling compelling stories is what wins the day.

It’s what fuels Makayla Berze-Rai, who works as Associate Digital Producer with the Calgary Stampeders. Berze-Rai drives content creation for the Stamps, both on social media and on their website. And just like Costabile, it’s storytelling that’s at the heart of everything she does.

“It’s crucial,” Berze-Rai told CFL.ca “It’s something that, not joking, keeps me up at night. We’re living in an era where the majority of what we consume is through social media. It’s so catered to your pre-existing interests, so it’s extremely important to crack through that barrier and find new and innovative ways to reach out to broader audiences.”

While it’s not always easy doing a job like Berze-Rai’s in a male-dominated landscape, the CFL has been innovative in recent years in moving things forward. For instance, the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG returns for 2026, providing nine new opportunities across the league.

“I’m a born and raised Calgarian who grew up admiring the likes of Dave Dickenson, Bo Levi Mitchell, and Marquay McDaniel,” Berze-Rai said. “From the moment I was introduced to the organization, from the coaches, players, business ops, and equipment staff, I was welcomed with open arms and continue to be treated with the upmost respect and kindness.

“We’re all here to do a job and, in my experience, I’ve always been given the ability to do my job just like anybody else would.”

The fact is, this league and this sport are better when more groups of people are involved, either officially or as fans. That’s why the Diversity in Football Program and Women in Football Program are such crucial initiatives. And it’s why people like Costabile and Berze-Rai are moving a conversation forward.

“I’m just really proud to be working for the CFL in general, woman or not,” Costabile reflected. “This league means so much to so many people and to be a part of that is something I really value and appreciate so much.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Berze-Rai, who knows there’s plenty of room for even more growth.

“In my experience, the CFL is a collaborative workspace,” said Berze-Rai. “I believe the more voices, opinions and ideas there are in a room, the more creative and innovative the work that comes out of it. So, if you’re passionate about this game and this league, there’s absolutely space for you to join us, and I encourage you to jump at the opportunity.”