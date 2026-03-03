5 receivers that moved the sticks in 2025

TORONTO — There are plenty of ways to measure receiver production. Yardage tells part of the story. Touchdowns tell another. But if you really want to know who kept offences alive in 2025, look at receiving first downs.

Moving the sticks is about trust. It’s about winning on second-and-medium, finding space on second-and-long, and being the guy your quarterback looks to when a drive teeters on the edge. According to PFF’s receiving first downs metric, these five pass-catchers did it better than anyone else last season.

From established stars to emerging playmakers, here are the five receivers who consistently delivered fresh sets of downs in 2025.

KEON HATCHER SR. | BC LIONS | 77 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

No one in the CFL moved the chains more than Keon Hatcher Sr. in 2025. His 77 receiving first downs, per PFF, set the pace league-wide and speak to a season defined by reliability and timing.

Hatcher wasn’t just a big-play threat; he was a drive extender. Whether working the intermediate middle or settling into soft spots against zone, he repeatedly found ways to get beyond the sticks. When an offence needed rhythm, Hatcher was often the answer.

KENNY LAWLER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 63 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Kenny Lawler has long been known for highlight-reel catches and red-zone dominance, but in 2025 he also proved to be one of the league’s most consistent chain-movers. His 63 receiving first downs ranked second in the CFL, according to PFF.

Lawler’s ability to win contested catches and create separation late in routes makes him especially dangerous on second down. Quarterbacks trust him to make a play even when covered, and more often than not, he delivered just enough to keep drives alive.

KEESEAN JOHNSON | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 60 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

KeeSean Johnson quietly put together one of the steadiest seasons in the league. His 60 receiving first downs, per PFF, placed him third overall and underscored how frequently he was leaned on in key situations.

Johnson thrives on route precision and body control. He may not always generate the loudest highlights, but he consistently wins leverage and understands where the marker is. That awareness showed up week after week in the form of first downs.

JUSTIN McINNIS | BC LIONS | 59 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Justin McInnis’ 59 receiving first downs were good for fourth in the CFL, according to PFF, and reflect yet another season where he was a central figure in his team’s passing attack.

At his size, McInnis presents matchup problems on the boundary, particularly in third-and-manageable situations. Defensive backs often struggle to contest his catch radius, and that physical advantage translated directly into sustained drives throughout 2025.

TYLER SNEAD | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 57 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Rounding out the top five is Tyler Snead, whose 57 receiving first downs, per PFF, highlight just how valuable he was.

Snead’s quickness and short-area burst make him a natural fit in the slot, where he can uncover quickly and turn short completions into first downs. He might not always stretch the field vertically, but when it came to moving the chains, few were more dependable.