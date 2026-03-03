Argos sign four, including defensive back Vincent Gray

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that the team has signed American defensive back Vincent Gray and American defensive lineman Quincy Robinson.

Gray (six-foot-two, 195 pounds) most recently spent time with the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League in 2025. The Michigan native spent parts of 2022, 2023, and 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns.

RELATED

Gray saw action in one game with Cleveland in 2024, tallying 5 tackles and two pass deflections. The former University of Michigan Wolverine (2018-2023) recorded 91 tackles, one sack, 15 pass deflections, and one forced fumble while in Ann Arbor.

Robinson (six-foot-three, 235 pounds) spent 2025 at Delaware State, where over 12 games, he amassed 40 tackles, 10 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The North Carolina native started his college career at Bluefield University (2022-2024), where over 31 games tallied 177 tackles, 41.5 for loss, 21 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. Robinson was AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and All-AAC twice. The defensive lineman played three games at Louisburg College in 2021.

The Argos also announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American receiver Dimitri Stanley and American defensive lineman Amin Vanover.

Stanley (six-foot, 200 pounds) spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025 after being signed by the Green Bay Packers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. The Colorado native played two seasons at Iowa State (2022-2023), registering 48 receptions for 559 yards and one touchdown in 23 games. Prior to his time at Iowa State, Stanley played 30 games over four seasons at the University of Colorado (2018-2021), registering 70 receptions for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

Vanover (six-foot-four, 259 pounds) played five seasons at Penn State (2020-2024), where he would tally 50 tackles, 11.5 for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in 45 games for the Nittany Lions. The New Jersey native attended rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins in 2025.