Bombers sign American defensive back Jordan Taylor

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday the club has signed American defensive back Jordan Taylor.

Taylor (five-foot-10, 174 pounds) joins the Bombers after signing in the NFL (2025), and a five-year collegiate career with James Madison (2024), and Tusculum (2020-2023).

Taylor signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and participated in the club’s rookie minicamp.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Taylor transferred to James Madison for the 2024 season, appearing in all 13 games with 10 starts. As a senior, he recorded 25 tackles (18 solo), along with five pass breakups.

Before joining James Madison, Taylor spent four seasons at Tusculum, appearing in 33 career games (27 starts) and totaling 91 tackles, six interceptions, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass breakups.