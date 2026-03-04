Photo Gallery: Iconic CFL Combine moments

TORONTO — Edmonton will play host to some of the country’s top young football talent later this month.

From March 27–29, the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness will give prospects the chance to showcase their skills ahead of the 2026 CFL Draft and Global Draft. The process begins with the CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo on Friday, where additional players will look to earn a spot in the main event.

Before the next class of prospects takes the field, we look back through the lens at memorable moments from CFL Combines over the years:

