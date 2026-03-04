Photo Gallery: Iconic CFL Combine moments

TORONTO — Edmonton will play host to some of the country’s top young football talent later this month.
From March 27–29, the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness will give prospects the chance to showcase their skills ahead of the 2026 CFL Draft and Global Draft. The process begins with the CFL Invitational Combine in Waterloo on Friday, where additional players will look to earn a spot in the main event.
Before the next class of prospects takes the field, we look back through the lens at memorable moments from CFL Combines over the years:
CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS
» CFL Combine 101: The basics behind every drill
» Invitational Combine kicks off Combine season on Friday
» Roster: CFL Combine Presented by Anytime Fitness
» Roster: Invitational Combine
» 3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom
Quarterback Tre Ford participated in the 2022 CFL Combine before being selected by the Edmonton Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft. (Photo: Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Receiver Kevin Mital went to Winnipeg for the 2024 CFL Combine and is now an important member of the Toronto Argonauts' receiver group. (Photo: Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca)
Linebacker Devin Veresuk was one of the stars of the 2025 CFL Combine (Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca)
Linebacker Joel Dublanko took part in the 2024 CFL Combine before being selected first overall by the Edmonton Elks. (Photo: Cameron Bartlett/CFL.ca)
Twin brothers Tre and Tyrell Ford and receiver Kiondré Smith share a moment in the 2023 Invitational Combine in Waterloo. (Photo: Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Receiver Tyson Philpot ran the 40-yard dash in the 2022 CFL Combine (Photo: Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Receiver Jalen Philpot was also in the 2022 CFL Combine to participate in athletic drills in front of scouts (Photo: Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Linebacker Tyrell Richards had a strong 2022 CFL Combine en route to being selected first overall in the 2022 CFL Draft (Photo: Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Receiver Kaion Julien-Grant attended the 2019 CFL Combine before being selected in the second round by the Montreal Alouettes (Photo: Peter Power/CFL.ca)
Defensive back Tyrell Ford put forth an impressive performance at the 2022 CFL Combine (Photo: Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)
Receiver Nic Demski was a first round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft after participating in the CFL Combine that same year (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL)
UBC Defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore was the third overall selection in the 2023 CFL Draft and took part in the combine in Edmonton that same year (Photo: Christian Bender/CFL.ca)
Henoc Muamba's strong showing at evaluation camp in 2011 helped him become the draft's first overall pick. (Photo: CFL.ca)
Current BC Lions linebacker Adam Konar takes part in individual drills during the 2015 CFL Combine. (Photo: Johany Jutras/CFL.ca)
Defensive lineman Francis Bemiy participated in the 2023 CFL Combine in Edmonton before being selected by the BC Lions in the first round (Photo: Christian Bender/CFL.ca)
Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. showcased his talents in the 2019 CFL Combine before becoming a third-round pick by the Toronto Argonauts (Peter Power/CFL.ca)