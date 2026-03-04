Photo Gallery: Team Canada takes the field for Flag Football practice

TORONTO — Team Canada’s women’s and men’s flag football National teams are putting in the work as they continue preparations for the upcoming IFAF World Flag 2026 in Germany this summer.

The squads recently gathered for a training camp in Chula Vista, California, focused on refining systems, building chemistry and sharpening their skills as they represent Canada on the global stage.

Take a look through the lens at Team Canada’s flag football athletes during practice.

