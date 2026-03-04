Running back Sean Thomas Erlington announces retirement

MONTREAL — Running back Sean Thomas Erlington has announced via social media on Wednesday that he is retiring from football.

Thomas Erlington was drafted in the eighth round, 66th overall by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2017 CFL Draft and went on to play eight seasons in the CFL.

The running back spent his first six years with the Tiger-Cats before adding two more seasons with the Alouettes.

Overall, Thomas Erlington rushed 318 times for 1,769 yards and nine touchdowns.

The former Université de Montréal Carabin played with the team from 2013 to 2016 and won the Vanier Cup in 2014 with Danny Maciocia as the head coach.