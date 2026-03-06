8 advance from Invitational Combine to CFL Combine

WATERLOO, Ont. – Following a day of stellar showings from the Canadian Football League (CFL) Invitational Combine at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, eight prospects have advanced to the next stage of their football journeys.

The group will join this year’s class of draft-eligible prospects in Edmonton for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness later in March.

The 2026 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on April 28 and April 29, respectively.

Unofficial results from the Invitational Combine can be found here. Complete verified results will be released at a later date.

ADVANCING PROSPECTS

​(Number | Name | POS | School/Team)