Hazime lands inside top-10 all-time bench press at Invitational Combine

WATERLOO, Ont. — Offensive lineman Mahdi Hazime delivered an impressive strength performance at this year’s Invitational Combine on Friday, putting up 38 repetitions on the bench press.

The New Mexico Highlands product’s showing immediately turned heads among scouts and evaluators in attendance, as 38 reps places Hazime tied for eighth all-time at the CFL Combine and Invitational Combine. The bench press has long been one of the signature tests of upper-body strength at the event, and Hazime’s performance puts him in rare company among offensive line prospects.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» Invitational Combine kicks off Combine season on Friday

» CFL Combine 101: The basics behind every drill

» Roster: Invitational Combine

» 3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom

38 REPS FOR THE BIG GUY! 💪 Mahdi Hazime ripped 38 reps on the bench press, tying for 8th all-time at the CFL Combine. Invitational Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada 🗞️: https://t.co/GXGsO6EpEu#CFL pic.twitter.com/MUdWf7hjAP — CFL (@CFL) March 6, 2026

For offensive linemen, the drill carries particular significance. The ability to repeatedly drive defenders off the line of scrimmage and maintain leverage in pass protection relies heavily on upper-body strength and endurance, making the bench press a closely watched metric each year.

Hazime’s standout performance adds another highlight to the opening day of testing season at the Invitational Combine, where prospects from across the football landscape are looking to boost their draft stock and earn opportunities to compete at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness later this spring.

The offensive lineman will continue his testing throughout the day as players move through the remainder of the athletic drills, including the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, short shuttle, broad jump and vertical jump. Later in the day, the focus will shift from measurables to on-field evaluation as prospects take part in one-on-one reps, giving Hazime another opportunity to build on his strong start and showcase his abilities in front of CFL scouts and decision-makers.