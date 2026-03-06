Top 5 from every drill at the 2026 Invitational Combine

WATERLOO, Ont. — The testing portion of the CFL Invitational Combine has been completed and the final results have rolled in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.

Prospects put on their best efforts through six major tests on Friday looking to leave a mark with the scouts before the 2026 CFL Draft

Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine in Edmonton, Alberta on March 27-29.

Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.

VERTICAL JUMP

Rank Player Name Measure POS School 1 Tyriq Quayson 35.5 WR Windsor T2 Steven Kpehe 35 DL Queen’s T2 Orin Schellenberg 35 LS Alberta T2 Colby Ginn 35 WR Windsor T2 Gavin Owen 35 WR UBC

BENCH PRESS

Rank Player Name Reps POS School 1 Mahdi Hazime 38 OL New Mexico Highlands T2 Colin McKellar 29 LB Regina T2 Thomas Ta’Avili (G) 29 OL St. Clair Saints T2 Marcus Tenney 29 DL Wilfrid Laurier 5 Anthony Sestanovic 27 LB McMaster

40-YARD DASH

Rank Player Name Time POS School 1 Liam Talbot 4.51 RB Windsor 2 Gianni Green 4.52 DB Guelph T3 Tyriq Quayson 4.54 WR Windsor T3 Orin Schellenberg 4.54 LS Alberta T5 Thomas Desrosiers 4.56 WR Sherbrooke T5 Jean-Sebastien Lamothe 4.56 DB Concordia

3-CONE

Rank Player Name Time POS School 1 Hamilton McMartin 6.9 WR Texas 2 Zachary Houde 6.96 WR St. Francis Xavier T3 Jordan Chizda 7.01 DB Calgary T3 Olivier Ruest 7.01 LB Laval 5 Colby Ginn 7.03 WR Windsor

BROAD

Rank Player Name Measure POS School 1 Gavin Owen 10′ 7 5/8″ WR UBC 2 Tyriq Quayson 10′ 4″ WR Windsor 3 Colby Ginn 10′ 1 1/2″ WR Windsor 4 Ethan John 10′ 1 1/2″ DB Windsor 5 Orin Schellenberg 10′ 0 1/4″ LS Alberta

SHORT SHUTTLE