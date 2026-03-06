Top 5 from every drill at the 2026 Invitational Combine

- News
WATERLOO, Ont. — The testing portion of the CFL Invitational Combine has been completed and the final results have rolled in from the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House.
Prospects put on their best efforts through six major tests on Friday looking to leave a mark with the scouts before the 2026 CFL Draft
Some of the top performers will be invited to the CFL Combine in Edmonton, Alberta on March 27-29.
CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS
Below is a look at the top five performers in all drills. The full results can be found here.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|Tyriq Quayson
|35.5
|WR
|Windsor
|T2
|Steven Kpehe
|35
|DL
|Queen’s
|T2
|Orin Schellenberg
|35
|LS
|Alberta
|T2
|Colby Ginn
|35
|WR
|Windsor
|T2
|Gavin Owen
|35
|WR
|UBC
|Rank
|Player Name
|Reps
|POS
|School
|1
|Mahdi Hazime
|38
|OL
|New Mexico Highlands
|T2
|Colin McKellar
|29
|LB
|Regina
|T2
|Thomas Ta’Avili (G)
|29
|OL
|St. Clair Saints
|T2
|Marcus Tenney
|29
|DL
|Wilfrid Laurier
|5
|Anthony Sestanovic
|27
|LB
|McMaster
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|Liam Talbot
|4.51
|RB
|Windsor
|2
|Gianni Green
|4.52
|DB
|Guelph
|T3
|Tyriq Quayson
|4.54
|WR
|Windsor
|T3
|Orin Schellenberg
|4.54
|LS
|Alberta
|T5
|Thomas Desrosiers
|4.56
|WR
|Sherbrooke
|T5
|Jean-Sebastien Lamothe
|4.56
|DB
|Concordia
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|Hamilton McMartin
|6.9
|WR
|Texas
|2
|Zachary Houde
|6.96
|WR
|St. Francis Xavier
|T3
|Jordan Chizda
|7.01
|DB
|Calgary
|T3
|Olivier Ruest
|7.01
|LB
|Laval
|5
|Colby Ginn
|7.03
|WR
|Windsor
|Rank
|Player Name
|Measure
|POS
|School
|1
|Gavin Owen
|10′ 7 5/8″
|WR
|UBC
|2
|Tyriq Quayson
|10′ 4″
|WR
|Windsor
|3
|Colby Ginn
|10′ 1 1/2″
|WR
|Windsor
|4
|Ethan John
|10′ 1 1/2″
|DB
|Windsor
|5
|Orin Schellenberg
|10′ 0 1/4″
|LS
|Alberta
|Rank
|Player Name
|Time
|POS
|School
|1
|Angel Vital
|4.13
|RB
|Laval
|T2
|Ethan John
|4.15
|DB
|Windsor
|T2
|Jean-Sebastien Lamothe
|4.15
|DB
|Concordia
|4
|Hamilton McMartin
|4.16
|WR
|Texas
|5
|Jordan Chizda
|4.19
|DB
|Calgary