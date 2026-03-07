Who are the 8 standouts moving from Invitational to the CFL Combine?

Each year, the Invitational Combine offers a unique opportunity for players from across the college and junior football landscape to prove talent evaluators wrong.

Why? Because they weren’t automatically selected for the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, which returns to Edmonton at the end of the month.

I love the setup of our combine season. It forces players on the edge of taking the next step to perform under pressure in Waterloo, Ontario, while giving those who were off the radar a chance to jump the line and earn their plane ticket west in a few weeks.

In all, eight players took the next step toward their CFL Draft and career goals. Here is a quick snapshot of the elite eight, including a trio of talented Windsor Lancers.

TYRIQ QUAYSON | RECEIVER | WINDSOR

The top vertical jump at the Invitational Combine belonged to Tyriq Quayson at 35.5 inches. He also showed matching lower-body explosion in the broad jump, finishing second with a mark of 10-foot-four.

His 2024 Wilfrid Laurier team MVP award, paired with his six-foot-one frame and return game ability, make him a player who projects in the middle to late rounds of the 2026 CFL Draft.

LIAM TALBOT | RUNNING BACK | WINDSOR

With a Windsor receiver off to Edmonton, why not add another offensive skill position player to the mix? Liam Talbot rolled through Windsor at five-foot-11 and 210 pounds, contributing across multiple special teams units from return duties to coverage.

He also carried four touchdowns from last season into Waterloo, where he ‘won’ the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.51 seconds. Talbot added an impressive 24 reps on the bench press to go along with above-average movement test scores.

ETHAN JOHN | DEFENSIVE BACK | WINDSOR

An American by birth, Ethan John is part of the new wave of CFL Draft eligible players after finishing his career in U SPORTS. He recorded nearly 200 tackles during his time in Canada and has one interception.

While he doesn’t possess the elite size or length seen from some defensive backs who have advanced from the Invitational Combine in the past, he showed plenty in Waterloo. John posted 23 reps on the bench press and displayed impressive short-area quickness, which was more than enough to earn a vote of confidence.

GIANNI GREEN | DEFENSIVE BACK | GUELPH

Here comes the length I was talking about. Gianni Green stands taller and thicker than John and plays with that physical profile. He also brings significant experience at corner, which should help his draft stock.

Hailing from Mississauga, Green barely missed the 40-yard dash crown with a time of 4.52 seconds. He also recorded four interceptions last season, although they all came in one game against Carleton.

STEVEN KPEHE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

The defensive line group has been deep and talented for several years, making an immediate invite to the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness difficult. With nearly three dozen starts for the Gaels, Steven Kpehe has recorded five sacks in his career. He also posted a 35-inch vertical leap despite weighing 245 pounds.

There were other potential options for a defensive line promotion spot, but Kpehe getting the call tells you everything you need to know about how teams view his potential.

VICTOR OLANIRAN | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | MANITOBA

Victor Olaniran wasn’t necessarily the homegrown Bisons product I expected to get the promotion to Edmonton, but his athletic testing was solid.

Olaniran posted 18 reps on the bench press. That raises some questions about whether the six-foot-two, 297-pound blocker will be able to handle CFL Combine competition during live reps. Still, he now has a few weeks to prepare and put his best foot forward.

CHRIS PASHULA | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY

Another Canada West lineman got the call from Waterloo to Edmonton in Calgarian Chris Pashula.

Projecting as an interior lineman, the six-foot-three, 313-pound blocker has plenty to work with from a frame standpoint. He also posted 25 reps on the bench press and a solid nine-foot-one broad jump. Pashula profiles as a well-rounded athlete with significant upside, something clearly recognized by decision makers in attendance yesterday.

MATT SIBLEY | RECEIVER | CALGARY

The Dinos have had some down years in CFL Draft talent, but having two players selected to move up suggests a slow resurgence for Calgary in the evaluation process. Matt Sibley stands five-foot-10 and has over 100 career catches to go along with seven touchdowns.

The question now is whether he can run with the herd in Edmonton. His 4.62-second 40-yard dash is more than acceptable, and his short-area quickness should help during the 12-on-12 team reps at the showcase.