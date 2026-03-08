Follow CFL

Diversity Is Strength March 8, 2026

CFL and teams celebrate International Women’s Day

Team Canada

TORONTO — International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world each year on March 8, recognizing the achievements and contributions of women throughout all areas of society.

Across the CFL, the league office and several teams joined the conversation on social media by highlighting the women who help grow the game of football, from players and fans to staff, leaders and trailblazers behind the scenes.

Here’s a roundup of how the CFL and its teams marked International Women’s Day on social media.

