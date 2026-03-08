CFL and teams celebrate International Women’s Day

TORONTO — International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world each year on March 8, recognizing the achievements and contributions of women throughout all areas of society.

Across the CFL, the league office and several teams joined the conversation on social media by highlighting the women who help grow the game of football, from players and fans to staff, leaders and trailblazers behind the scenes.

Here’s a roundup of how the CFL and its teams marked International Women’s Day on social media.

Celebrating the women who support, play, and grow the game. 💛 🔗 | https://t.co/eaJ3ch1j4y pic.twitter.com/4CzA6vsILF — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) March 8, 2026

March 8 marks International Women’s Day. On this special date, we pay tribute to Christine Montpetit, who has been a producer for Montreal Alouettes games for nearly three years. ➡️https://t.co/5FcRbXQulz#JourneeDesDroitsDesFemmes #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/yI3pGDEAx7 — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) March 8, 2026

Happy International Women’s Day 💙 To our champions, our leaders, and our game changers — today and every day, we celebrate the incredible women who make our community stronger.#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/NCQza53FEq — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) March 8, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TD Place (@tdplace)

“… I’m playing for me as a kid, little me.” 🥹 This International Women’s Day, we’re celebrating the women in football who continue to break barriers, inspire the next generation and shape the future of our sport. 🫶#IWD #CFL pic.twitter.com/XdU0RxaEb4 — CFL (@CFL) March 8, 2026

Today and every day, we’re proud to celebrate the passionate and talented women who continue to inspire our organization on and off the field. ❤️ Happy International Women’s Day! 💪#TogetherWeRide🐎 pic.twitter.com/rCPlb63Pq4 — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) March 8, 2026

Happy International Women’s Day! Celebrating the women who inspire and continue to make an impact everyday. 💐 From the women who support our players, to our staff, to our fans and to all other women, today and everyday, we celebrate you! #internationalwomensday #GoElks pic.twitter.com/EoKPMH9t7S — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) March 8, 2026

To the women within our organization and the countless women who support, lead, and inspire across Rider Nation – today we celebrate you and the impact you make every day 💚 Happy International Women’s Day! pic.twitter.com/Xrxi2H2qg7 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) March 8, 2026