5 pass rushers who made quarterbacks sweat in 2025

TORONTO — Few things disrupt an offence like consistent pressure off the edge.

While sacks tend to grab the headlines, total pressures offer a broader look at the defenders who consistently forced quarterbacks off their spot throughout the 2025 season. Whether it resulted in hits, hurries, or sacks, these defenders made life difficult for opposing passers on a weekly basis.

According to Pro Football Focus, these five players led the CFL in pressures last season. From award winners to rising stars earning new contracts, each of them played a major role in their team’s defensive success.

Here’s a look at five of the league’s most effective pass rushers from 2025.

MATHIEU BETTS | 80 PRESSURES

It’s no surprise to see Mathieu Betts at the top of this list.

The BC Lions star led the league with 80 pressures in 2025 according to Pro Football Focus, constantly collapsing pockets and forcing opposing quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations. Betts’ relentless motor and explosive first step made him one of the most difficult pass rushers in the league to contain.

His dominant season earned him recognition as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, further cementing his status as one of the premier defenders in the game.

JULIAN HOWSARE | 78 PRESSURES

Julian Howsare continued to be one of the CFL’s most disruptive defenders in 2025.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end finished second in the league with 78 pressures, consistently winning one-on-one matchups and providing a steady source of pressure throughout the season. His performance also saw him finish as the runner-up for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Hamilton rewarded that production by extending Howsare’s contract, ensuring one of their defensive cornerstones remains in place.

CLARENCE HICKS | 73 PRESSURES

Clarence Hicks moves in and shuts it down! 📅: @calstampeders vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/t2c3oaR2ve — CFL (@CFL) October 4, 2025

Clarence Hicks enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Calgary Stampeders.

Hicks finished the season with 73 pressures, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous edge rushers. His ability to generate consistent pressure helped anchor Calgary’s defensive front and made him a constant threat off the edge.

Recognizing his emergence, the Stampeders signed Hicks to a contract extension that keeps him in Calgary through the 2028 season.

ANDREW CHATFIELD JR. | 65 PRESSURES

BIG TIME SACK! Toronto’s sacks leader Andrew Chatfield gets his 7th of the season!#CFLGameday

📅: Lions vs. @TorontoArgos LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/B85ikkE8Mu — CFL (@CFL) August 23, 2025

Andrew Chatfield Jr. proved to be a key contributor for the Toronto Argonauts defensive line.

Chatfield finished fourth in the CFL with 65 pressures, showcasing a blend of speed and power that allowed him to consistently challenge offensive tackles. His ability to create disruption played a major role in Toronto’s pass rush throughout the year.

Still early in his CFL career, Chatfield’s 2025 performance suggests there could be even more production to come.

MALIK CARNEY | 64 PRESSURES

Before hitting free agency, Malik Carney delivered an impressive season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Carney finished fifth in the league with 64 pressures, rounding out a top five group dominated by elite edge rushers. His ability to collapse the pocket made him one of Saskatchewan’s most impactful defensive players in 2025.

Carney is also the only player in this top five who changed teams this off-season, signing with the Edmonton Elks and bringing his disruptive pass rushing ability to Edmonton for 2026.