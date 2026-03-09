Riders sign American offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley, the team announced on Monday.

Tinsley (six-foot-four, 320 pounds) signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and played in one NFL pre-season game with the Browns.

Collegiately, Tinsley spent two seasons (2020-21) at Kentucky Christian before transferring to Cincinnati. In three years (2022-24) with the Bearcats, he played in 30 games, starting in all 21 contests in his final two seasons.

RELATED

» Way-too-Early AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who sits at the top?

» 3 bold predictions for the 2026 CFL season

» 3 free agent signings that could shape the 2026 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here

Considered one of the top guards in the Big 12, Tinsley helped Cincinnati finish fifth in the nation in rushing (217 yards per game) in 2023. Cincinnati rushed for 200-plus yards in nine of its 13 games that season. In 2024, the Bearcats averaged 421 yards of total offence per game and boasted a 1,000-yard rusher (Corey Kiner) for the second season in a row.

Playing in his home state at Kentucky Christian, Tinsley was an All-Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division First-Team selection in back-to-back seasons. He also earned First-Team All-National Christian College Athletic Association recognition in his debut season with the Knights.