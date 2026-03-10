3 CFL Combine testing numbers that turned into on-field impact

TORONTO — Every spring, prospects arrive at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada hoping a strong testing performance will catch the eye of scouts, general managers and coaches.

While the numbers themselves don’t guarantee success, they can hint at the traits that translate to the professional game. Sometimes those traits show up years later in the most meaningful way possible: on the stat sheet.

Whether it’s short-area quickness helping defensive backs close on the football, explosive leaping ability expanding coverage range, or upper-body strength translating to broken tackles, several CFL players saw their standout CFL Combine numbers mirrored in their 2025 production.

Here are three examples where a combine measurement foreshadowed a stat that followed.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» Who are the eight standouts moving from Invitational Combine to CFL Combine?

» CFL Combine 101: The basics behind every drill

» Roster: CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness

» 3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom

ADRIAN GREENE | DEFENSIVE BACK

Combine number: 4.24 short shuttle (T-4th, 2022 CFL Combine)

Stat: 6 interceptions in 2025

Few drills at the Combine highlight a defensive back’s ability to change direction like the short shuttle. Adrian Greene showed elite short-area burst in 2022, posting a 4.24 shuttle time that tied for the fourth-best mark that year.

That kind of quickness shows up when the ball is in the air. Defensive backs rely on rapid transitions, planting, driving and closing to jump routes or recover when the quarterback looks their way.

In 2025, Greene’s agility translated directly into production, as he finished the season with six interceptions for the Calgary Stampeders. The same sudden movement that helped him shine in testing helped him arrive at the football a split-second earlier throughout the season.

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK

Combine numbers: 38-inch vertical (T-3rd, 2019 CFL Combine), 4.25 short shuttle (T-5th)

Stat: 6 interceptions in 2025

While quickness helps defensive backs close on passes, explosiveness plays a major role once the ball arrives. Stavros Katsantonis demonstrated both traits during the 2019 CFL Combine.

His 38-inch vertical jump tied for the third-best mark that year, showcasing the kind of explosiveness that allows defensive backs to expand their effective coverage area. The higher a player can elevate, the more space they can contest when battling receivers for the football.

Katsantonis also displayed elite short-area agility with a 4.25 short shuttle, tied for fifth in that years’ combine. Put those traits together and you get a defensive back capable of both closing quickly and attacking the ball at its highest point, a combination that helped him finish the 2025 season with six interceptions.

DANIEL ADEBOBOYE | RUNNING BACK

Combine number: 28 bench press reps (1st, 2022 CFL Combine)

Stat: 14 broken tackles in 2025 (70 attempts)

Strength matters for running backs, especially when it comes to finishing runs through contact. Daniel Adeboboye showed plenty of it at the 2022 CFL Combine, leading all participants with 28 reps on the bench press.

While the bench press focuses on upper-body strength, that power often shows up when ball carriers fight through arm tackles or keep their legs driving through contact.

In 2025, Adeboboye turned that strength into production, forcing 14 broken tackles despite logging just 70 rushing attempts, according to PFF. His combine-leading performance hinted at the physical running style that would later show up once the games began.