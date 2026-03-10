Argos sign American offensive lineman Cole De Magistris

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football announced on Tuesday that the team has signed American offensive lineman Cole De Magistris.

De Magistris (six-foot-four, 295 pounds) started 23 games over two seasons at Sacred Heart (2024-2025), where he was a team captain as a senior.

The Pioneers were Yankee Conference champions in both of De Magistris’ seasons at SHU. The Emerson, NJ native played at Bates College from 2021 to 2023, seeing action in 21 games for the Bobcats. The offensive lineman was named a team captain in his final two seasons at Bates.

The team also announced the release of National offensive lineman Sage Doxtater.