Ticats sign defensive back Stephen Douglas

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the signing of American defensive back Stephen Douglas, the team announced on Tuesday.

Douglas, 24, played two seasons at Northwood University (2023-25), appearing in 16 games and recording 103 tackles (73 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Prior to transferring to Northwood, the five-foot-11, 192-pound native of Conifer, Colorado spent two seasons at Albion College (2021-22).

In 11 games with the Britons, Douglas registered 42 tackles (31 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one blocked kick.