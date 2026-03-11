5 CFL Combine records that jump off the page

TORONTO — Every year, the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada produces eye-popping numbers.

Prospects arrive hoping to turn heads with their speed, strength or explosiveness, and occasionally someone delivers a performance that becomes part of combine lore.

While some of those standout performances translate directly into long and decorated CFL careers, others simply remain incredible athletic achievements captured in a single unforgettable weekend. Either way, the numbers themselves still command respect years later.

From blazing 40-yard dash times to record-setting strength and agility drills, here are five CFL Combine performances that jump off the all-time Combine Records page.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» Check out the top schools at 2026 CFL Combine

» Who are the eight standouts moving from Invitational to CFL Combine?

» CFL Combine 101: The basics behind every drill

» Roster: CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness

» 3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | 2015

4.36-second 40-yard dash

While the all-time fastest 40-yard dash at the CFL Combine belongs to Steven Turner (4.31), Tevaughn Campbell’s 4.36-second run remains one of the most impressive performances in combine history.

The former Regina Rams defensive back has seen his speed translate directly to the professional level. Now a key member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders secondary, the dynamic defensive back continues to showcase the playmaking ability that first jumped off the stopwatch in 2015. His athleticism and coverage ability helped power Saskatchewan’s defence during the team’s run to the 112th Grey Cup last season, reinforcing how elite speed can impact the game on championship Sundays as much as it does at the combine.

MICHAEL KNILL | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | 2011

47 bench press reps

Some combine records stand out simply because of how far ahead they are from the rest of the field. That’s exactly the case with Michael Knill’s remarkable 47 reps on the bench press.

To put that number into perspective, the second-highest total in combine history belongs to Byron Archambault with 41 reps. That was still an outstanding performance, but six behind Knill’s mark. While Knill’s professional career didn’t reach the same heights as his combine showing, his strength display remains one of the most dominant single-event performances the CFL Combine has ever seen.

HENOC MUAMBA | LINEBACKER | 2011

6.72 3-cone drill (tied for sixth)

Henoc Muamba’s combine performance hinted at what would become one of the most decorated careers by a Canadian defender.

His 6.72-second 3-cone drill time is tied for sixth-best in combine history, showcasing the agility and change-of-direction ability that defined his play at linebacker for more than a decade. Muamba went on to build a Hall of Fame résumé, highlighted by a Grey Cup championship (alongside Grey Cup MVP and MVC awards) in the 109th Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts and numerous individual accolades.

For context, the all-time record in the drill belongs to Jawann Westerman of Rutgers, who posted a blistering 6.49 seconds at the 2012 combine.

SHAI ROSS | RECEIVER | 2019

11’5.5″ broad jump

Explosive lower-body power is one of the most coveted traits evaluators look for at the combine, and few players have demonstrated it like Shai Ross.

Ross soared to an incredible 11 feet, 5.5 inches in the broad jump during the 2019 CFL Combine, one of the best marks ever recorded in the event. While his professional career didn’t unfold on the same stage as some of the league’s biggest names, that jump remains an outstanding example of the raw athleticism that often surfaces during combine testing.

DYLAN HOLLOHAN | DEFENSIVE BACK | 2012

3.89 shuttle

Agility drills can separate good athletes from truly elite movers, and Dylan Hollohan’s shuttle time is a perfect example.

Hollohan clocked an astonishing 3.89 seconds at the 2012 CFL Combine, a mark that has endured for more than a decade. While his professional career didn’t mirror the historic nature of his testing numbers, the record itself continues to highlight the level of athletic ability that occasionally appears on the combine stage.

His combine performance wasn’t limited to the shuttle. He also posted a 42.5-inch vertical jump at the 2012 CFL Combine, which at the time ranked as the fourth-best mark in event history and now sits fifth all-time. The combination of elite agility and explosive leaping ability made his testing performance one of the most well-rounded displays the combine has seen.