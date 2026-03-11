7 CFL records that may be untouchable

TORONTO — Records are meant to be broken, right?

Not always.

There are some CFL records that are so outstanding that they may not be surpassed. Never say never, however, as we did see three records broken in 2025.

Nathan Rourke broke the record for most passing yards by a Canadian in a single season (5,290), shattering the previous National record set by Russ Jackson, who threw for 3,641 yards in 1969.

Davis Alexander won his ninth straight game without a loss to start his career, surpassing Canadian Football Hall of Famer Danny McManus’ mark from the early ’90s.

Trevor Harris delivered a masterclass in efficiency on the biggest stage of the season, setting a new Grey Cup record with an 85.2 per cent completion rate in his team’s win over the Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup.

Can any of the records below be broken?

RELATED

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here