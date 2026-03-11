Bralon Addison signs one-day contract to retire with REDBLACKS

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that receiver Bralon Addison has signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the REDBLACKS.

Addison played 32 games over his three seasons with the REDBLACKS (2023-25), registering 139 receptions for 1,530 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding 44 carries for 209 yards.

“Ottawa will always have a special place in my heart,” said Addison. “From the moment I arrived, RNation, my teammates and the entire REDBLACKS organization embraced me. Some of the most meaningful moments of my career happened in this city and I’m incredibly grateful for the support I received throughout my time here. Being able to sign a one-day contract and retire with the REDBLACKS is truly special and it’s the perfect way to close this chapter of my career.”

RELATED

» 5 running backs that made defenders miss in 2025

» 5 receivers that moved the sticks in 2025

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» View the entire 2026 season schedule here

The Missouri City, Texas native played 63 games over his seven seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-22), posting 303 receptions for 3,543 yards and 16 touchdowns. He earned All-CFL and East Division All-CFL honours in 2019, after posting career highs in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,236) and touchdowns (seven).

“Bralon was the epitome of a football player. Smart, tough, versatile, dependable and playmaker are just a few of the words I would use to describe him,” said vice president of football operations Shawn Burke.

“His teammates gravitated towards him because he always knew the ins and outs of what everyone on the field was being asked to do. Coaches gravitated to him because they knew they could trust him to understand the assignment on every down. And fans gravitated towards him because he truly embraced the communities he played in and made big plays in big moments throughout his career. I want to congratulate him on a great career and wish him all the best in the future.”

The former Oregon Duck signed with the NFL’s Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and also spent time with the Chicago Bears before signing with the Toronto Argonauts in 2018.