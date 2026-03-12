Argos sign receiver SeVonne Rhea

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that the team has signed American receiver SeVonne Rhea.

Rhea (five-foot-11, 200 pounds) played 29 games over three seasons at Lamar University (2022-2024).

The receiver hauled in 70 passes for 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Red Birds.

The Houston native led his team in receiving in 2024 when he amassed 533 yards on 31 receptions with six touchdowns. Rhea started his collegiate career at Texas State in 2019.