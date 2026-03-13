5 defensive backs who shut down passing lanes in 2025

Defensive backs rarely get credit for the plays that never show up in the boxscore.

A well-timed breakup, tight coverage that forces a quarterback off his first read or a perfectly contested throw can end a drive just as effectively as an interception. These are the subtle moments that define great secondary play.

Using data from PFF, we can highlight some of the CFL defenders who consistently disrupted opposing passing attacks in 2025. Here are the five defensive backs who led the league in forced incompletions last season.

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DEATRICK NICHOLS | 16 FORCED INCOMPLETIONS

Few defensive backs were around the football as often as Deatrick Nichols in 2025. The veteran Blue Bombers defensive back led the CFL with 16 forced incompletions, consistently closing throwing windows and challenging receivers at the catch point.

Nichols has long been one of Winnipeg’s most reliable pieces in the secondary and his ability to disrupt passes is a big reason why. Despite not registering an interception in 2025, he showed the instincts and timing required to turn potential completions into incomplete passes.

ROBERT CARTER JR. | 12 FORCED INCOMPLETIONS

Robert Carter Jr. emerged as one of the BC Lions’ most disruptive defenders last season and came down with the play-of-the-year interception to go alongside five total picks for the Leos.

But that’s not all Carter did for the Orange and Black. His 12 forced incompletions tied for second in the CFL, reflecting his ability to stay glued to receivers and contest throws downfield.

Carter’s physical style and closing speed made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Even when targeted, he often forced passers to make perfect throws, and more often than not, those passes either ended up on his hands or hit the turf.

DESTIN TALBERT | 12 FORCED INCOMPLETIONS

Destin Talbert matched Carter with 12 forced incompletions, showcasing his knack for arriving at the exact moment the ball does. The Hamilton defensive back repeatedly disrupted passing plays by getting a hand in at the catch point.

Talbert’s anticipation and awareness stood out throughout the season, helping the defensive back also earn three interceptions. His ability to read routes and react quickly helped the Tiger-Cats defend the pass in key situations.

LORENZO BURNS | 11 FORCED INCOMPLETIONS

Lorenzo Burns interception to keep the momentum MOVING for the Als 😤#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Argos vs. @MTLAlouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/mK1uWdTAx6 — CFL (@CFL) June 7, 2025

Lorenzo Burns was a steady presence in the Montreal secondary, finishing fourth in the CFL with 11 forced incompletions according to PFF. Time and again, Burns demonstrated the ability to track the ball and contest throws without drawing penalties.

That balance of aggressiveness and discipline helped the Alouettes keep opposing passing games in check. Burns, who also earned two picks, proved he could consistently challenge receivers while staying fundamentally sound.

KORDELL JACKSON | 10 FORCED INCOMPLETIONS

EDMONTON PICKS IT OFF! Kordell Jackson reads it perfectly and gets the interception!#CFLGameday

📅: @GoElks vs. Argonauts LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/cnNfObQAuu — CFL (@CFL) September 13, 2025

Rounding out the list is Edmonton’s Kordell Jackson, who recorded 10 forced incompletions in 2025. Jackson’s athleticism allowed him to close space quickly and disrupt passes that initially looked open.

His ability to recover and contest throws made him a valuable piece of the Elks’ secondary. Even when targeted, Jackson frequently forced quarterbacks to settle for incomplete passes instead of big gains.