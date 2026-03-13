6 NCAA prospects to watch at the 2026 CFL Combine

Each year, the CFL Draft takes on its own unique shape as a new crop of players from across Canada and beyond looks to prove their worth ahead of draft day.

Positional strengths and weaknesses often help define each class, shaping how teams approach their selections. One of my personal favourite storylines, though, is the homecoming of NCAA athletes. Every year, several players who developed south of the border return north with hopes of launching their professional careers in the CFL.

The contrast between U SPORTS and NCAA helmets doesn’t happen often, but the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada brings everyone together on the same field. Players from different systems, programs and backgrounds receive the same coaching and the same opportunities to compete while showing teams why they can become impactful CFL players.

With that in mind, here are six NCAA prospects heading to Edmonton in a few weeks who are sure to intrigue CFL decision-makers.

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ERIC RASCOE | LINEBACKER | ANGELO STATE

The Division II standout has taken a circuitous route to the CFL Combine. Although born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Eric Rascoe qualifies as a National thanks to his mother, who was born in Toronto.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound linebacker even spent the 2025 season playing Indoor Football with the San Antonio Gunslingers, giving him experience in a post-college locker room. His collegiate stat sheet includes five interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 225 total tackles. With his frame and production, Rascoe could become a high-priority selection if he tests well in Edmonton.

MALICK MEIGA | RECEIVER | COASTAL CAROLINA

A Montreal native, Malick Meiga’s path has taken him from CÉGEP du Vieux Montréal to Penn State and eventually Coastal Carolina.

Listed at six-foot-four, 201 pounds, Meiga spent the last two seasons with the Chanticleers, including 2025 as a ‘super senior.’ He recorded 19 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown. Prior to his move to Conway, South Carolina, Meiga made most of his impact on special teams at Penn State. That experience could prove valuable at the combine, which now features one-on-one gunner drills at the end of team sessions.

TRISTAN MAROIS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | COLORADO

At six-foot-six and 240 pounds, Tristan Marois certainly has the frame teams look for in a defensive lineman. The Saint-Bruno, Quebec native appeared in all 12 games for Colorado under Deion Sanders, contributing primarily on special teams while logging 32 defensive snaps across seven games.

Before joining the Buffaloes, Marois spent two seasons at Robert Morris, where he saw more defensive action. Like Meiga, his experience on special teams could help him contribute quickly at the CFL level, while his size and athletic profile hint at a high ceiling.

CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX | QUARTERBACK | GEORGIA STATE

Ottawa’s Christian Veilleux began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Pitt and eventually finishing at Georgia State.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound quarterback compiled a 4-11 career record as a starter. His primary starting season came in 2024 with Georgia State, where he completed 57 per cent of his passes for just over 2,000 yards, along with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The CFL Combine will give teams another opportunity to evaluate his physical tools alongside the extensive game film already available.

BARRON MILES JR. | RECEIVER | GRAMBLING STATE

The family name is well known in Canadian football circles. Barron Miles Sr. built a legendary career in the CFL after starring at Nebraska, and now his son is looking to carve out his own path.

Barron Miles Jr. transferred from Nebraska to Grambling State earlier in his college career. In 2025, he recorded 15 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. With modest production at the collegiate level, a strong showing in Edmonton could go a long way toward elevating his draft stock.

CYRUS MCGARRELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Spending an entire college career at one school is becoming increasingly rare, but that’s exactly what Cyrus McGarrell did at Northern Illinois.

The Windsor, Ontario native attended Clearwater Academy International in Florida before joining the Huskies, where his role gradually expanded. Over 39 career games, McGarrell recorded 31 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. The six-foot-two, 197-pound safety also contributed heavily on special teams and earned NIU’s Most Improved Player award following the 2024 spring practices, suggesting there may still be plenty of growth ahead.