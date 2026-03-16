9 facts you didn’t know about this year’s CFL Combine participants

There are many different reasons why a specific athlete becomes our favourite football player.

The obvious one is that they bring us maximum sports joy. Beyond that, though, I always feel a stronger connection with a player when I know something about them. Not the entirety of who they are, but those small, relatable stories that make a star player feel a little more like the rest of us.

It’s more rewarding rooting for Linebacker X when I remember a story from their high school days, or the time they devoted a day to a local charity. I bring up this long-winded point because soon we’ll have the next group of CFL players enter our football lives. The 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is coming, and some of these athletes will be drafted, developed, and one day become starters.

Like I did last year, I combed through as many origin stories as I could find to give you a small glimpse into the lives of future players. Shoutout to the work done by many writers at CFL.ca and websites like NFL Draft Diamonds and SportsCage, as well as traditional media columnists such as Scott Radley. Your investigative work made this column much richer.

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CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX | QUARTERBACK | GEORGIA STATE

As a teenager at Penn State, Christian Veilleux became the first Canadian quarterback to play for an NCAA Power Five school since Jesse Palmer suited up for the Florida Gators 25 years ago.

The Ottawa native spent the past two years at Georgia State, and the big question now is whether he can continue the recent trend of Canadian quarterbacks making serious inroads at the game’s most important position. Veilleux has taken some classic steps toward success; last year he served as a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy. What better place to teach others, and learn how to be a better passer, than under the umbrella of North America’s most famous quarterback family?

PIERRE KEMENI JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | OHIO

Speaking of giving back to younger generations, I loved this quote from the Ohio safety when NFL Draft Diamonds asked what charity he would most like to support.

“I would invest in creating and expanding sports opportunities for kids in underserved communities,” said Pierre Kemeni Jr. “Sports provide structure, mentorship, and life lessons that carry far beyond the field, and not everyone has access to those opportunities early in life.”

On his Twitter account in late January, he posted: “Fear disappears behind hard work.” I have a feeling Kemeni Jr. is going to produce some great post-game quotes.

CHARLIE PARKS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN

The 2022 Regina Male Athlete of the Year has overcome plenty to get this close to the CFL.

As a member of the Saskatchewan Huskies, Charlie Parks gutted through the 2023 season with a back injury that eventually required surgery and limited him to just four games in 2024. But Parks bounced back in 2025 with 30 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and the Canada West Outstanding Lineman of the Year award.

JACK WARRACK | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN

Let’s highlight another Huskies lineman who could be blocking in the CFL sooner rather than later.

In his high school days, Jack Warrack was also an excellent basketball and lacrosse player. In this age of hyper-specialization, it’s nice to see stories of athletes trying as many sports as possible. Once again, a tip of the cap to the good people at SportsCage for this delightful tidbit about why Warrack ultimately chose football over the others.

“Honestly, not to toot my own horn, but I was a pretty good player,” said Warrack. “Not quite at the level that I played football, but I’d say I probably peaked in Grade 9 or 10 because gaining weight contradicted losing weight in lacrosse and basketball. Football wanted me to put on pounds, while basketball and lacrosse wanted me to lose some. Eventually I had to pick one.”

As someone who puts on weight during the winter, and during all championship games, I love the idea that weight gain played a role in where Jack is today. Bonus points for Warrack: he started at both right and left tackle during his time with the Huskies.

FRANKLIN IBELO | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY

One stereotype we can occasionally fall prey to is the outdated idea that if you’re really large, you probably didn’t graduate at the top of your class.

Former Calgary Dinos defensive lineman Franklin Ibelo, all six-foot-seven and 330 pounds of him, laughs at that cliché. I found his LinkedIn page, and here are some highlights:

Studied Mathematics and Risk Management & Insurance at Calgary

Fluent in three languages: English, Spanish, and Igbo

Dedicated to “mastering analytical tools and methodologies”

And there’s also this quote:

“I’m passionate about contributing to innovative financial practices and am currently exploring opportunities to apply my skills in data analysis and financial modeling to real-world challenges.”

Whoever drafts Franklin might use him to rush the passer on long-yardage situations, and maybe hire him in the front office, too.

WILFRIED PENE | DEFENSIVE END | VIRGINIA TECH

You won’t find a better candidate for “player you want to root for” than Wilfried Pene.

Born in Tours, France, Pene had a productive four-year career at Virginia Tech and even spent time with the New England Patriots. But his football dreams took a major detour when his international visa expired, forcing him to leave the United States.

Like so many players, the CFL now represents an incredible opportunity to continue improving. As a bonus, a successful career in Canada could open the door for a larger pipeline of talent from France to the CFL.

DARIUS BELL | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | EAST CAROLINA

Here’s another athlete who falls firmly into the category of way smarter than I ever was.

Back to my LinkedIn deep dive, I found this:

“I’ve worked as a personal trainer and served as a coach at youth football camps, where I applied movement science principles to improve strength, agility, and overall athletic performance in developing athletes.”

The pride of Hamilton has been studying applied biomechanics and even spent a couple of years as a volunteer coach with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in 2017.

Scott Radley of The Hamilton Spectator also wrote a great piece on Darius Bell and his athletic family. I learned that Bell’s father was drafted by Hamilton but eventually played for the Toronto Argonauts, while his grandfather was a boxer who once fought Canadian legend George Chuvalo.

GIORDANO VACCARO | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | PURDUE

Another Canadian Boilermaker 🇨🇦 ✍️ Welcome to Purdue, Giordano Vaccaro! #BoilerUp25 pic.twitter.com/83Ush5x8XW — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 5, 2025

There is no such thing as a “sure thing.” It doesn’t exist in any draft, in any sport.

But if you were building the perfect college résumé for a prospect destined for the pros, it might look a lot like Giordano Vaccaro’s.

The 2024 J.P. Metras Award winner made an immediate impact, becoming the first true freshman in University of Manitoba history to start at left tackle, accomplishing the feat as an 18-year-old.

Funny enough, Vaccaro’s football destiny wasn’t always obvious. Growing up, he focused heavily on hockey and came from a soccer family. Who could have known he would eventually become the first offensive lineman in Manitoba history to earn consecutive Canada West All-Star and First-Team All-Canadian honours?

EMERIC BOUTIN | TIGHT END | LAVAL

Listen I don’t want to end on a negative with Laval’s Emeric Boutin, so apologies ahead of time.

But how can I say anything nice about someone who in an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds lists “Greek yogurt with fresh berries” as his favourite snack?

This of course speaks to his dedication to his craft, self discipline towards his diet but can I really root for someone who explains that this “snack” is “refreshing and honestly feels like I’m having dessert.”

If I wasn’t such a petty person I would point out Boutin deserves so much credit for jumping into the top 20 of the Winter edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau after not being ranked in late 2025 and that maybe his sacrifice of avoiding real desserts played a small part in his ascension. I wish Emeric nothing but the best come combine and draft season and maybe one day we can celebrate his next step with a generous amount of Tiramisu.