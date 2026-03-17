3 reasons why CFL Combine interviews matter more than the numbers

The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada in Edmonton is fast approaching and while the numbers flashing across social media will dazzle and delight, there’s a far more important element to the annual showcase: interviews.

That’s right, more important. And I love numbers.

Testing sets a baseline. It confirms or challenges a player’s perceived athletic ability, but ultimately it’s a checkmark more than a deep dive.

Interviews? That’s where things get interesting.

It’s art versus science. Testing is measurable. Interviews are anything but. No one knows what direction a conversation will take, what details will emerge or how a player will respond once the questions begin. Each team walks into those rooms with a rough outline, but plenty of blank space left to fill.

Here are three reasons why interviews in Edmonton matter so much.

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CHALK TALK

Much like athletic testing, understanding the X’s and O’s is a necessary part of the evaluation process.

Players arrive from U SPORTS and the NCAA with vastly different backgrounds, different systems, coaching styles and playbooks. Those systems shape who they are, but interviews often focus on what they could become.

That’s where the conversations shift.

A free safety might be asked about adding weight and transitioning to weak side linebacker. A blocking tight end could be pushed on the idea of moving to the offensive line. Teams aren’t just evaluating what a player is, they’re probing adaptability.

Nowhere is this more apparent than with running backs and receivers.

Sure, route trees and favourite concepts come up. But more often, teams want to know: can you pass protect? Can you execute run blocking schemes? Can you process, retain and apply complex information?

Because that’s what follows them into training camp.

PRESSURE REVEALS DIAMONDS

The CFL Combine is built on pressure.

It doesn’t always create diamonds, but it absolutely reveals them.

Every moment is controlled. Every test is monitored. There’s no room to bend the rules, no extra time, no doing things your own way. You’re told where to be, when to be there and expected to perform.

Interviews bring a different kind of pressure.

This isn’t about running faster or jumping higher. It’s about composure.

In a room full of coaches and decision makers, people who directly impact your professional future, there’s nowhere to hide. Forced answers feel forced. Dishonesty stands out immediately.

What teams want is simple: honesty, clarity and confidence.

Because if your voice cracks in that room, what happens in a fourth quarter moment?

WE’RE ALL HUMAN

Here’s the reality: good players matter. Good people matter just as much.

Find both, and you have the foundation for a culture that can withstand the grind of a CFL season.

Interviews give players the chance to show who they really are.

This is where they talk about the people who shaped them, a parent working multiple jobs to support their dreams, a coach who pushed them to another level, teammates who influenced their mindset and approach.

Because the evaluation process goes far beyond the field.

Players are dissected from cleats to chin straps. Every detail is examined. Not just the tape. Not just the testing.

Everything.

And sometimes, truly knowing the person behind the player is what makes the difference, whether it’s keeping them long term or confidently calling their name on draft night.