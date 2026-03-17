Argos sign National receiver Michael Monios

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed National receiver Michael Monios.

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Monios (five-foot-10, 180 pounds) attended the University of Maine from 2019 to 2024, where he caught 64 passes for 644 yards and two touchdowns in 47 games.

Monios was born in Montreal and went to high school in Connecticut.