4 eye-popping stats from CFL Combine invitees

The CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is where traits get tested, but production still matters.

Before prospects step onto the field in Edmonton, the numbers they have achieved in college already give us a glimpse of what they bring to the table. Some stats don’t just stand out, they demand attention.

Here are four eye popping numbers from 2026 CFL Combine invitees.

CFL COMBINE PRESENTED BY ANYTIME FITNESS

» 3 reasons why CFL Combine interviews matter more than the numbers

» 9 facts you didn’t know about this year’s CFL Combine participants

» 7 traits scouts look for in CFL Combine prospects

» Roster: CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness

» 3 players that went from CFL Combine to stardom

SHEMAR MCBEAN | RECEIVER | UBC

88.3 receiving yards per game

Shemar McBean’s 2,477 career receiving yards and 13 touchdowns tell the story of a steady producer, but his 2025 season adds another layer. The pass-catcher averaged 88.3 receiving yards per game, which ranked ninth in U SPORTS and established him firmly among the country’s most reliable targets.

McBean isn’t living off one breakout performance, he’s delivering week after week. For CFL teams, a receiver who can be counted on to move the chains consistently is always valuable.

ELOA LATENDRESSE-REGIMBALD | QUARTERBACK | MCGILL

99.5 rushing yards per game

Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald’s 99.5 rushing yards per game jumps off the page, especially for a quarterback. That mark ranked fifth in U SPORTS in 2025, highlighting a dual-threat ability that can change an offence.

In today’s CFL, mobility at quarterback is a weapon. Latendresse-Regimbald’s ability to create with his legs forces defences to account for him on every snap, opening up opportunities both on designed runs and broken plays.

MARC DJONAY RONDEAU | LINEBACKER | OTTAWA

122.5 career tackles

Marc Djonay Rondeau’s production is all about being around the football. His 6.7 tackles per game in 2025 ranked seventh in U SPORTS, part of a 122.5 total tackle career.

That kind of consistency points to strong instincts and awareness. Rondeau doesn’t just make plays (four career fumbles forced, 7.5 tackles for loss), he’s constantly involved, a trait CFL teams value at linebacker where reliability is everything.

CHARLIE PARKS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN

17.5 career tackles for loss

Charlie Parks has made a habit of disrupting offences. His 17.5 career tackles for loss show a consistent ability to get into the backfield and create problems.

Add in five sacks in 2025, eighth most in U SPORTS, and the picture becomes clear. Parks isn’t just present at the line, he’s impactful, generating the kind of negative plays that can stall drives before they get going.