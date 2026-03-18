Lions sign quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse.

“Tommy is an athletic, productive quarterback that’s consistently made plays as a runner and a passer at Illinois State,” said Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He is another dynamic player for our QB room that we are really excited about.”

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After sitting out the Fall of 2021 as a redshirt with Illinois State, the dual-threat quarterback suited up in 44 games with the Redbirds through 2025.

Along with completing 669 of 1,032 passes for 7,117 yards and 60 touchdowns, Rittenhouse ran for 1,145 yards and 19 more majors on 235 carries. He earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Honourable Mentions in each of his last two seasons.