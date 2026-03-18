Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash at CFL Combine?

TORONTO — Every year at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, one number travels faster than any other: the 40-yard dash.

It’s the simplest test, the most talked about and often the quickest way for a prospect to put themselves on the radar. A strong time can validate what shows up on film, while an elite one can elevate a name into conversations across the league.

And while official times in Edmonton are what ultimately matter, a few prospects arrive with speed already on their résumé.

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Malick Meiga and Benjamin Sangmuah headline that group.

Meiga, a six-foot-three, 205-pound receiver out of Coastal Carolina, ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, according to a report by 3DownNation. That combination of size and speed is rare, and if it carries over to the combine setting, he’ll be one of the favourites to post the fastest time.

Sangmuah isn’t far behind. The UBC defensive back clocked a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, according to a report by 3DownNation. For a defensive back, that kind of speed can be a difference-maker, especially when it comes to recovery and closing ability.

Patrick Cumberbatch is another name worth watching. The Ottawa defensive back posted a 4.50-second 40-yard dash during the Gee-Gees’ 2022 off-season testing, along with a 10-foot-seven long jump. With more development since then, there’s a strong chance he’s shaved time off that mark.

From there, the field opens up.

Receivers like Shemar McBean and Carter Kettyle could surprise. Both have proven production on the field, and the combine gives them an opportunity to back that up with testing numbers that jump off the page.

Even outside the traditional speed positions, there’s room for unexpected standouts. Linebacker Charles-Elliot Bouliane is another name to keep an eye on, as explosive athletes can emerge from anywhere once the testing begins.

There’s also recent history to consider. At last year’s Combine in Regina, Alberta running back Opemipo Oshinubi posted a blazing 4.41-second 40-yard dash, setting the standard for this year’s group to chase.

The all-time mark is even more daunting. Bishop’s receiver Steven Turner ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash back in 2011, a number that still stands as the gold standard over a decade later.

That’s part of what makes the 40-yard dash so compelling. It’s not just about confirming who’s fast, it’s about discovering who might be faster than anyone expected.