Calgary, Hamilton, Saskatchewan named finalists for Ted Goveia Football Operations award

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders are finalists for the inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award. The winner will be recognized as part of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Coach of the Year Celebration at The Westin Edmonton on March 25.

Named in honour of Ted Goveia, a career executive and a steadfast leader in the Canadian football community, the award recognizes a CFL club’s football operations department for outstanding achievement in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership. The award is voted on by the football operations departments of the nine CFL clubs.

In keeping with Goveia’s philosophy that teams are built collectively, the award will be presented to a group rather than an individual. A significant member behind three Grey Cup championship teams (2012, 2019 and 2021), Goveia did not believe in sole responsibility in player acquisition, preferring to acknowledge the many contributions needed to identify, scout and sign new additions.

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In addition to the presentation of the Ted Goveia Football Operations Award, the first annual CFL Coach of the Year Celebration will honour Montreal Head Coach Jason Maas or his Saskatchewan counterpart, Corey Mace, for their incredible efforts last season. The league will also present the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award to Ron Foxcroft for his tremendous support of officiating across the CFL.

The evening will feature a Keynote address by motivational speaker, 13-year CFL veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion, Angus Reid. Football Alberta and the Edmonton Elks will also take the opportunity to recognize several coaches from across the province who are shaping the next generation of players.

As part of the festivities, an online silent auction will be held, with all proceeds supporting local amateur football programming and initiatives, featuring a helmet signed by the reigning Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders, a VIP experience for four at the Labour Day Classic in Calgary on September 7, lunch with Ottawa REDBLACKS wide receiver Geno Lewis and Vice-President of Football Operations Shawn Burke, and more.

The evening begins with a reception at 6:00 p.m. local, followed by a three-course dinner and the awards program at 7:00 p.m. local.

Single tickets for $200 plus taxes and fees, or a table of 10 for $1,750, are available for purchase here.

TED GOVEIA FOOTBALL OPERATIONS AWARD FINALISTS – 2025 NOTABLE ACQUISITIONS

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Vernon Adams Jr. | Acquired via trade, Adams finished fifth in passing yards, while guiding the team to an 11-7 mark, following a 5-12-1 campaign in 2024.

Damien Alford | Selected first overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, Alford made an immediate impact, leading all first-year receivers in touchdowns (five).

Adrian Greene | Signed in free agency, Greene went on to be named to the West Division All-CFL team after establishing career-highs in defensive tackles (39) and finishing tied for first with six interceptions, while collecting his first and second career touchdowns.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Julian Howsare | Signed in free agency, Howsare went on to be named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player after tallying 13 sacks and his first career touchdown.

Kenny Lawler | Signed in free agency, Lawler established instant chemistry with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to lead the league in receiving touchdowns (14), while finishing second in receiving yards (1,443).

Devin Veresuk | Selected second overall in the 2025 CFL Draft, Veresuk went on to be named the East Division’s finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie, after leading all first-year players in defensive tackles (66).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS