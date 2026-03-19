Lorenzo Mauldin IV signs one-day contract to retire with REDBLACKS

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV has signed a one-day contract with the club to officially retire with the REDBLACKS.

Mauldin played 67 games over his four seasons with the REDBLACKS (2022-25) and earned various individual honours over his tenure, including the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player (2022), All-CFL defensive lineman (2022, 24) and East All-CFL defensive lineman (2022, 24). He was also named to the REDBLACKS’ All-Decade team during the club’s 10th anniversary celebrations in 2024.

“To the city of Ottawa, you’ve embraced my family and me from day one and we have loved you back with everything in us,” said Mauldin. “I would say this is the end, but it’s just the beginning of something new and happy to step away and be handed off as an Ottawa REDBLACK! Thank you for four great years!”

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The Sacramento, California native joined the REDBLACKS in 2022 and burst onto the scene with a breakout campaign where he posted a franchise record 17 quarterback sacks and became the first REDBLACKS player to win the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player honours. Mauldin also led the CFL with eight sacks in 2024 (tie) and posted a career-high 52 defensive tackles en route to earning his second career All-CFL honours.

“Lorenzo was one of the premier defensive players in the CFL during his time in Ottawa,” said REDBLACKS vice president of football operations Shawn Burke. “He accomplished so much here, from setting the franchise’s single-season sacks record, leading the league in sacks, earning multiple All-CFL selections and being named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. He is truly one of the all-time great REDBLACKS and we’re excited to celebrate his career alongside him and his family as he enters this next chapter.”

Mauldin suited up in 91 games over his six seasons in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019-21), REDBLACKS (2022-25) and Calgary Stampeders (2025), posting 175 total tackles, including 163 defensive tackles, 36 quarterback sacks and six forced fumbles. Before heading to the CFL, Mauldin was originally selected by the New York Jets in the third round, 82nd overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft.