The Weekly Say: Who will win Most Outstanding Player in 2026?

TORONTO — With the 2026 season approaching, CFL.ca writers came together for another edition of The Weekly Say, offering their way too early picks for the league’s top awards.

From Most Outstanding Player to Coach of the Year, the selections highlight a mix of established stars and emerging names across the CFL. While there are a few areas of agreement, there’s also plenty of variety in how each voter sees the upcoming season unfolding.

Here’s a look at how the panel voted across each major CFL Award. One note: we’ve excluded the Most Outstanding Rookie category for now. With the CFL Draft still to come and a large portion of American players yet to establish themselves, it’s simply too early to make a meaningful projection in that race.

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MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Kristina Costabile: I’m going with Bo Levi Mitchell. The last two years in a row he’s been the runner up for Most Outstanding Player. The third time’s gotta be the charm, right?

Matthew Cauz: Nathan Rourke. Not going to over think this one. Rourke was Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked quarterback in 2025. Despite losing Jarell Broxton and Ayden Eberhardt, there is far too much talent on this team and Rourke is entering his prime as a passer.

Marshall Ferguson: Bo Levi Mitchell. One last kick at the MOP can? Why not, Bo made a case to win MOP the last pair of seasons (especially 2024 in my opinion), but he’ll run it back with great motivation once again this season and I can’t wait to see the results it produces.

José Ferraz: Davis Alexander. Montreal’s pivot has only one loss to his name as a starter, the 112th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan. Now, Alexander also has a chip on his shoulder after coming this close to winning it all last year. Expect him and the Alouettes to come out firing on all cylinders in 2026.

MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER

Costabile: AJ Allen had an underrated 2025, showing out as one of the best defenders in the CFL on his way to winning the 112th Grey Cup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. While it may take a bit for the new-look Ottawa REDBLACKS to gel, something tells me that Allen will pick up where he left off, even in a new system.

Cauz: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. Adeyemi-Berglund is part of a stacked Montreal Alouettes defence and saw his sack total jump from seven in 2024 to a career high 11 last season. Issac is incredibly durable and should easily hit double digit sacks again.

Ferguson: Darnell Sankey. There was absolutely no reason on the performance side why Darnell Sankey left Montreal. Based on the performance of Micah Awe in the middle linebacker role for the Lions in 2025, I think Sankey is headed to another 100+ tackle season. With some added big plays to his name, he should be in the conversation.

Ferraz: Wynton McManis. A highly motivated McManis elevates Hamilton’s defence and helps them finish first in the East Division once again.

MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN

Costabile: Nathan Rourke. 2026 just feels like a back-to-back situation for Nathan.

Cauz: Rourke. Listen you can’t pick a Canadian quarterback to win MOP and not win Most Outstanding Canadian as well. Side note, Canadian running back Brady Oliveira had the highest average yards per rush among backs who ran for over 1,000 yards.

Ferguson: Nathan Rourke. Welcome to the Rourke era on the Most Outstanding Canadian Wikipedia page. Nathan is at the top of his game with endless motivation and a head square enough on his shoulders to somehow be the face of the league and carry his team with each snap.

Ferraz: Tyson Philpot. I know, I know, winning the award over Rourke seems like a daunting task, but my Davis Alexander MOP prediction comes with a Tyson Philpot career year.

MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Costabile: One of the off-season’s biggest free agency signings in the trenches was Jarell Broxton, who inked a deal with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. A solid season protecting Zach Collaros and opening holes for Brady Oliveira could earn him the nod at the end of the year.

Cauz: Jarell Broxton. When we look back at that massive comeback season for Zach Collaros all eyes will be on the Bombers acquisition who made life in the pocket much more comfortable for his quarterback.

Ferguson: Brandon Revenberg. Can this guy get ONE?! ‘Rev’ has been deserving for a long time, and won the East Division Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nod a whopping four times, including last season, without getting the top award at the position. I hope it happens one day for one of the CFL’s truly great guys.

Ferraz: Jermarcus Hardrick goes back-to-back.

MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

Costabile: It seems every year a new returner pops off and wins this award, so let’s have some fun here and go a different route. With my CFL.ca colleague José Ferraz supporting my crazy idea to go off the board, I’m going with last year’s special teams tackle leader Tyrell Richards.

Cauz: Kalil Pimpleton. Kalil had a great year as the REDBLACKS lead return and with the addition of Eberhardt to the receiving room look for Pimpleton to be used even more in the return game.

Ferguson: Trey Vaval. He might not have as many touchdowns this season as there will be no sneaking up on opponents after Vaval won the award in 2025. That said, he has a chance to contribute in a more meaningful way by forcing teams to consider him on every special teams snap. When he does get his chance for a house call, my money is on Trey.

Ferraz: Javon Leake. The special teams ace was as dynamic as ever in 2025, forcing 38 missed tackles in punt returns according to PFF. That number trails only Trey Vaval and Janarion Grant, two excellent candidates to win the award in 2026 as well.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Costabile: This may be an out-there pick, but I’m going with Ryan Dinwiddie. If the REDBLACKS go from zero to hero in 2026, Dinwiddie should wrap up the award. This pick is a big IF, but if anyone can turn things around quickly, it’s Dinwiddie. Just look at the success he had in Toronto.

Cauz: Ryan Dinwiddie. The 2023 CFL Coach of the Year will take home the award. A healthy Dru Brown plus a robust free agency haul should allow Ottawa to more than double their 2025 win total.

Ferguson: Buck Pierce. With Rourke at the height of his powers as expected and the Lions having team-wide success as a result, Buck Pierce will have played a central role. As the team sitting on the outside looking in at Winnipeg and Saskatchewan the last couple years, he will get the always popular ‘getting over the hump’ vote.

Ferraz: Scott Milanovich. Hamilton is shaping up to be one of the most complete teams in 2026 and a lot of that is Milanovich’s guidance.