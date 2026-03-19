Ticats sign American offensive tackle Julian Pearl

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the signing of American offensive tackle Julian Pearl.

Pearl, 26, has spent time with several NFL organizations, including the Baltimore Ravens (2024), Minnesota Vikings (2024), Cleveland Browns (2024-25) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025), along with the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League (2025). He was also selected by the Panthers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 UFL Draft.

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The six-foot-six, 315-pound native of Danville, Illinois, played collegiately at the University of Illinois (2018-23), appearing in 49 games. He made 23 consecutive starts at left tackle, earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2023 and was part of the first offensive line in program history to be named a Joe Moore Award semifinalist.